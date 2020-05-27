On Vacation - Africa

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 9:44 am
Serena and Tom Taylor pictured in front of eight lions that had just eaten while they were on a safari in Tanzania, Africa in October 2019.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.