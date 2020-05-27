On Vacation - Africa

In October 2019, Tom and Serena Taylor celebrated their 10th anniversary by traveling to the Serengeti in Tanzania to see the wildebeest migration crossing the Mara River. They stopped in Doha on the way there and Zanzibar Island on the way back. The two saw all of the big five wild animals as well as many cheetahs. Tom took over a thousand pictures as they were able to game drive right up beside the wild animals. When they arrived at the river to watch the crossing, there were an estimated 15,000 wildebeest waiting to cross and they saw many crocodiles watching to grab them.