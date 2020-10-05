Donald William Kee, 78, of Mount Pleasant, SC, husband of Verna Mears Kee entered into eternal rest Monday, September 28, 2020. Don passed away at home after an extended illness, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Verna Mears Kee of Mount Pleasant, SC, four children: Susan Kearse Clayton (Jimmy) of Ehrhardt, SC, Stephanie Coste Kee Henderson (Scott), Cameron Kee (Emily), Ansley Kee Galman (Marc), and three grandsons, Logan Galman, Andrew Galman, and Levi Galman, all of Mount Pleasant, SC.
Due to Corona Virus restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road and burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.