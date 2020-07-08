Albert Schraibman, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, died peacefully in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Albert was born September 11, 1941 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Harry Schraibman and Sadie "Syd" Fox Schraibman. He and his little brother Julian enjoyed many summer days in Shoreview near the Ashley River riding bikes and playing in the marsh. Albert was a beloved camp counselor at Camp Cheraw organized by the Jewish Community Center of Charleston and an enthusiastic member of several Jewish youth groups during his teenage years. Albert graduated with a degree in English from the College of Charleston and served with the South Carolina National Guard. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth "Carleen" Bunch, and they moved to the Groves neighborhood of Mt. Pleasant in the early 1970s. Albert worked as a copywriter for WCIV Channel 4 for several years. He also was well known by customers of Lowe's of Mt. Pleasant at its Coleman Boulevard location, where he worked for many years. In retirement, Albert enjoyed volunteering at East Cooper Hospital and vacationing in the Hendersonville, North Carolina area with his beloved Carleen. Albert will be sorely missed by his family and friends for his quick wit, love of parties, fondness for boiled peanuts, and soft spot for his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carleen; daughter, Melissa Schraibman Grinberg (Rachel) of Chevy Chase, MD; brother, Julian S. Schraibman (Sandra) of Rockville, MD; and three grandchildren: Levi Fox Michels, Bella Elizabeth Grinberg and Isaac Edison Grinberg. Funeral Arrangements will be handled by J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home. Due to necessary COVID distancing, a memorial will be scheduled at a future date when all can gather safely together to remember our Albert.