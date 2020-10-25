You are the owner of this article.
November County Park events and programs

Charleston County Parks has events and programs for the whole family. Check these out.

Special Event

Chili 5K - Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant (event entrance on Highway 41). Sat., Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. Fee: $32. Ages 10 and up.

Palmetto Islands County Park observation tower.

Ongoing Programs

Jr. Naturalist: Plants and People - Palmetto Islands County Park, Mount Pleasant. Wed., Nov. 4, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Learn about the amazing plant kingdom through a study of anatomy, diversity, and plant uses. Fee: $10. Ages 8 to 12.

Jr. Naturalist: One Earth - Mount Pleasant Pier. Wed., Nov. 18 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. With a population around seven billion, humans can have quite an impact on the environment we all share. Learn about natural resource use, land development, and ways you can make a difference to keep our home planet healthy. Fee: $10. Ages 8 – 12.

Naturalist Sampler- Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant. Thur., Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. The forested habitats and salt marsh edges provide a superb outdoor classroom for learning how to read landscapes. Walk away with a greater understanding of the natural world and your place in it. Fee: $12. Ages 16 and up.

