November County Park events and programs

Charleston County Parks has events and programs for the whole family. Check these out.
Special Event
Chili 5K - Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant (event entrance on Highway 41). Sat., Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. Fee: $32. Ages 10 and up.
Ongoing Programs
Jr. Naturalist: Plants and People - Palmetto Islands County Park, Mount Pleasant. Wed., Nov. 4, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Learn about the amazing plant kingdom through a study of anatomy, diversity, and plant uses. Fee: $10. Ages 8 to 12.
Jr. Naturalist: One Earth - Mount Pleasant Pier. Wed., Nov. 18 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. With a population around seven billion, humans can have quite an impact on the environment we all share. Learn about natural resource use, land development, and ways you can make a difference to keep our home planet healthy. Fee: $10. Ages 8 – 12.
Naturalist Sampler- Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant. Thur., Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. The forested habitats and salt marsh edges provide a superb outdoor classroom for learning how to read landscapes. Walk away with a greater understanding of the natural world and your place in it. Fee: $12. Ages 16 and up.