Yard of the Month recipient feels like the 'queen of the block'

Oftentimes, hard work goes unnoticed. However, that turned out not to be case after Felicia Wilson spent several months in the sun redoing the landscape outside of her Mount Pleasant home.
Several neighbors on the historic street in the Old Village took note of her yard refresh, including Chuck Bennett, who lives down the street. He gathered neighbors and invited community members to a block party on June 15 to celebrate Wilson’s landscape improvements. Mayor Will Haynie and councilmembers Gary Santos and Kathy Landing attended the event to show their support. Wilson was even honored with a “Yard of the Month” sign.
“I feel special and loved because they were the ones that rolled past here and saw me out here sweating and working hard,” Wilson said.
While she enjoys the new sign in her front yard that proclaims “Yard of the Month,” it was the recognition of her neighbors and friends that made Wilson feel like the “queen of the block,” she said.
Wilson and her husband Joseph moved into the home six months ago. As soon as they moved in, Wilson knew work needed to be done. The house had a large, rickety wheelchair ramp that covered most of the front yard. There was a dirty white picket fence that sat on top of patchy grass near the road. Wilson said there were weeds crawling up the wheelchair ramp and on the sides of the house.
“You couldn’t walk on the property without getting dirty and messed up,” Wilson said.
The renewal project started with clearing out the mess and removing the wheelchair ramp. With a clean slate to work with she was able to add rows of plants next to a new, dark-stained wheelchair ramp that was laid across the yard in front of the porch. She also repainted the white picket fence.
The most difficult part of the project was laying pavers to create a driveway, which was nonexistent before. Wilson said she laid 191 pavers each weighing 38 pounds. “Mind you, the arthritis was kicking in,” she said.
Wilson did most of the manual labor herself, although some community members pitched in to help. Bernie Clark, who works in the paint department at Lowe’s, and his wife Debbie, attended the Yard of the Month celebration and brought a gift basket donated by Lowe’s with flowers and other tools to help Wilson complete her project. Clark assisted Wilson in picking out the paint she needed.
Sixth graders in Marissa Petrarca’s science class at Moultrie Middle School donated wildflower seeds for Wilson’s yard. Wilson said some of the students walk by her home to check out their plants’ growth.
The Old Village has rich history in Mount Pleasant. Some of the homes on the street date back to the late 1800s, but Wilson’s home is one of the newer ones built in 1991.
The front yard renovation was quite an undertaking as Wilson said she had never had a garden or attempted such an extensive project before.
Once the front yard is complete, her next project will be to tackle the interior of the home. Her goal is to finish the entire house by December. “I vowed to wear my hair in ponytails until then,” she said, adding that because of the hard work, she won’t try to look cute until the project is done.