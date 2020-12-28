We want to hear from our readers

It's almost the end of the year and the Moultrie News wants to remind our readers we want to hear from them. Tell us about your work, schools, businesses, club and charitable organizations.
Is there a new business opening? Has someone been promoted or recognized for their accomplishments? Is a local business doing something to help others in the community? What's happening in your child's school? Who is doing amazing things in your neighborhood? Do you know of someone who should be recognized? Is there a concern you think might need to be explored?
Also, we welcome your letters to the editor, Lowcountry Landscape photos, and local columns of interest. We are actively looking for local experts who want to share their knowledge and expertise with our readers.
We look forward to reader submissions and hope you all continue to enjoy reading the Moultrie News as much as we enjoy creating it each week.
Email: editor@moultrienews.com with your information or submissions.