Watkins waves bye to Wando, caps 35-year teaching and journalism career

When students at Wando High School return to classes this fall, depending on the course of COVID-19, a familiar faculty member’s presence will be missing. Longtime English teacher and Tribal Tribune adviser Tamela Watkins is retiring at the end of this school year.
After 35 years of enriching the minds of Wando Warriors, Watkins decided to make this year her last. She will be retiring after online classes conclude from home.
For now, she will continue to Zoom and do coursework with her 56 juniors in her AP Language and Composition class. Not to mention the 60 staff members on the Tribal Tribune.
Although Watkins’ final year of teaching before retirement is coming to an end amid a global health pandemic, her spirit is joyful for the service she has done. She’s happy for the lives she’s touched and hopeful for her students’ future endeavors.
After more than three decades of teaching at the one and only school she’s ever taught at, Watkins has more than just memories. She has built a family in the hallways that she will forever call home. She’ll be remembered as a teacher to most, a mentor to others and Mama Watkins to some.
Originally from Hartsville, S.C., Watkins was a member of her high school’s newspaper. Little did she know that her journalism experience would come full circle once she chose her career.
Watkins attended the University of South Carolina where she majored in journalism. After her undergrad, she worked in the newspaper business for a couple years at The Times and Democrat (Orangeburg) and the Post and Courier (then called the News and Courier).
After grinding away in the hustle and bustle of the newspaper industry, Watkins decided she’d rather teach journalism instead. She went back to school and got a teaching degree.
Watkins began her teaching career at Wando in the 1985-86 school year. At the time, Wando had approximately 1,200 students. Now, it’s the largest high school in the state boasting more than 4,000 students.
Reading and writing still consumed a large part of her life as a teacher. Watkins started off in the English department and remains there to this day. In her first year, she also became the adviser of the school’s student-run newspaper.
During Watkins’ first year as adviser, the paper was called The Renegade. Shortly after, the name was changed to the Tribal Tribune, which fits Wando’s namesake and mascot.
When Watkins took over the Tribal Tribune there were nine students on staff. There are now more than 60 members. The monthly publication has been continuously printed for more than 38 years. With a circulation of 4,500, every student and teacher has the option to receive a print version.
As adviser, Watkins said her main role is making sure the newspaper avoids an libel troubles. Other than that, the editorial direction is at the discretion of its co-editors in chief and section editors.
Even though Watkins comes from the newspaper world, she admitted there were managerial aspects of running a newspaper that were new to her. Of course she knew all the AP style rules of journalism but she never had to worry about things like how to get the paper published until she became adviser.
The first couple of years focused on setting the building blocks of the newspaper foundation. The first thing she did to better the newspaper was arguably one of the most crucial decisions. Watkins established the Tribal Tribune’s relationship with the South Carolina Scholastic Press Association.
“I think that was one of the best things that I did,” Watkins said. “It helped build a sense of camaraderie on the staff.”
Watkins remembered one school year in particular when the newspaper underwent a pivotal transition. One of her editors had just got back from a state summer journalism camp and informed her that the newspaper was going to pagination on the computer. In other words, start digitally laying out the paper on their own.
At first, Watkins was in disbelief. Until she learned the process. For once she was the one being mentored on the new age of journalism.
“I have been extraordinarily fortunate that I’ve had so many good students over the years who really recognized what a prospect having a newspaper in a high school can be,” Watkins said.
In the early ‘90s, the Tribal Tribune won Best in State for the first time. Since then, accumulating accolades has become the norm.
Tribal Tribune has won numerous awards including two National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) Pacemakers, two NSPA Best In Show Awards for newspapers over 17 pages, one NSPA Best in Show for special section, numerous South Carolina Scholastic Press Association Best in State Awards, multiple Columbia Scholastic Press Association Gold and Silver Crown Awards, the Quill and Scroll Gallup Award in 2018, and the Southern Interscholastic Press Association Scroggins Award in 2019 and 2020.
The staff has competed and won all over the East Coast. But for Watkins, success isn’t measured by the amount of hardware on display. For her, it’s the growth of students over time and the priceless memories that hold the most intrinsic value.
“I feel like every student needs a place that they belong... A place where they have a family. And that’s what newspaper is,” Watkins said.
Thirty-five years of deadline nights where Watkins and her staff will stay after school until 9:30 or 10 p.m. will build a family-like atmosphere. Some of those who know her best refer to Watkins as their second mother. That’s how close knit the Tribal Tribune is.
Watkins noted her inspiration genuinely comes from her students.
“The kids are what motivate me and what drive me but they are driven themselves because they want to be among the best.”
After being immersed in all things Wando for several decades, especially the Tribal Tribune, Watkins admitted that it’s going to take some time to adjust to a daily lifestyle that doesn’t involve teaching or journaling.
“There’s something about journalism. There’s nothing that feels like holding that product in your hand or seeing that product on the screen and knowing that you created that, you’ve accomplished that,” Watkins said.
To this day she still receives phone calls from previous students saying thanks. Not because they went off to become Pulitzer Prize winning journalists, yet because Watkins’ way of teaching rubbed off on their everyday life skills.
Watkins truly believes that the traits learned in the newspaper business are universal in the job world and transcend a person’s everyday social interactions. Watkins said regardless whether her students grow up to become journalists, what matters is that they pursue their passion wholeheartedly and always keep an open-mindedness to new learning experiences.
“When you win your Oscar or write a book, remember your journalism teacher,” Watkins joked.
As for the timing of her retirement, Watkins’ leaving was all part of the plan and had nothing to do with public schools closing statewide for the rest of the school year or the uncertain impact on education with COVID-19.
A year ago, Watkins decided it was time to close this chapter in her life. At the beginning of this school year, Watkins informed her students and newspaper staff that it would be her last.
She made a promise to her co-editor in chief, Eva Chillura, during her sophomore year that she wouldn’t retire until she graduated. Chillura is a third-year staffer and a vegetarian food reporter who won the 2019 Al Neuharth Free Spirit Scholar.
“She’s special. She’s got a very large personality,” Chillura said. “Her presence in the newsroom doesn’t go unnoticed. She makes herself someone that we can all count on.”
Chillura described Watkins as “unapologetically herself.” Co-editor Ted Fairchild, a second-year staffer, had a heartfelt sentiment similar to Chillura’s.
“If it was possible I’d love for her to keep teaching for 40 more years because I think she has such a great impact on every student she teaches,” Fairchild said. “She is genuinely my favorite teacher I’ve ever had.”
“She’s given so much to Wando and so much to her students, her impact is so far-reaching and widespread that I think she’ll still have an impact on students next year one way or another,” Fairchild added. “Just because she’s Mrs. Watkins. She’s a great adviser and a force of nature.”
Over the course of the next month or so, Watkins will be hosting virtual class with students daily and the newspaper staff a few times a week. She said the Tribal Tribune is still planning and writing and their goal is to put out a final hardcopy to close out the school year.
“I have been so fortunate to be at a school that I love and to have people around me that were wonderful,” Watkins said. “It’s been a great experience. I just have so many fabulous memories of so many wonderful students.”
Watkins is uncertain who’s going to be the next adviser for the Tribal Tribune, but assured that the newspaper is in good hands and will be moving forward. Largely because of the culture she’s created is bundled in permanent ink once a month.