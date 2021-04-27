Wando student athletes sign to play at the next level

For some student athletes, their athletic careers don’t end when they walk across the stage at graduation. Twelve students from Wando High School announced their plans to play at the collegiate level during the school’s signing day on April 19.
“Today is a great example of teamwork. These students did not end up here without a lot of support and help from many,” said Mark Buchman, the interim athletic director at Wando.
This event was the second signing day of the academic year.
Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, Wando’s principal, imparted words of encouragement to the student athletes. As a parent of two former high school athletes, she said she understands the hard work and commitment that it takes.
“You will now go on to the next level of college athletics and continue to thrive. We at Wando are so very proud of you and your accomplishments,” Eppelsheimer said. “Please continue to exhibit this same Warrior character, dedication and determination in your next phase.”
The coaches from each team individually recognized the athletes.
Daniel Munoz signed to join Appalachian State University’s cross country and track teams. Munoz was the 2020 individual cross country region champion and a four-year All State runner, which means he finished in the top 15 in division AAAAA.
Three Wando football players signed letters of intent to play at the next level: Bridger Faber at SUNY Maritime College, Zane Gibson at Indiana Wesleyan University and Mack Gresham at the University of South Florida.
“This fall when they step onto the practice field, they will be college football players. From that point on, they will forever be described as such. Their hard work and dedication to their craft has given them this opportunity,” said Rocco Adrian, the head football coach.
McKenzie Nash, the head coach for boys swimming, introduced Michael Frame who signed to swim at the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
“As many of you may know, our swim team here at Wando practices every morning at 5:30 a.m. and that’s pretty early. I think it says a lot about an athlete,” said Nash.
She said Frame dedicated many hours in the pool since he swam for both Wando and a club team in Charleston. During his senior year season last fall, Frame won second place in the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay, which helped the team place second in the state. As one of the team captains, Nash said Frame brought light and joy to the team while navigating COVID-19 restrictions.
Mercedes Barker, the only female athlete at the signing day, signed to play softball at Agnes Scott College.
“Not only are they getting a great athlete, but they’re getting an amazing individual. We’ll definitely miss her leadership next year and her positive attitude in our program,” said Brittany McPherson, the head softball coach.
As the starting third baseman and team captain, Barker uplifted the team through her hard work and positivity while being a mentor to younger players, said McPherson.
Shilo Tisdale, the boys soccer coach, introduced five soccer players who are planning to continue their soccer careers at the collegiate level.
Matthew Bauer signed to play soccer as a goalkeeper at George Mason University. Tisdale described Bauer as a “pure example of hard work and patience.”
Lance Friedrich, who is playing overseas at York St. John University in England, is known for proving his talent in critical games. “He is definitely one of those where the bigger the situation, the more he shines,” Tisdale said.
This is the first season Friedrich is playing on Wando’s team, so Tisdale is looking forward to watching him perform during the playoffs.
Grant Houser signed to play at University of South Carolina-Sumter. Tisdale said Houser demonstrates hard work and determination on the field. “No matter what the obstacle was in front of him, he wouldn’t let it get him off track, he would just get a goal in mind and his goal was simply just do the best he could with the players he was around,” Tisdale said
Russell “Tre” Jackson, III is planning to play soccer at Anderson University. Jackson’s graceful and smooth techniques on the field stand out to Tisdale.
“He’s one of those that you want to have younger players come out and watch because he just does a simple things right. It’s just a reflection of hard work and commitment,” Tisdale said.
Jelle Koridon, who signed to play at University of South Carolina-Lancaster, is a fun-spirited player who is a skilled lefty. Tisdale said especially throughout the last year, Koridon committed himself to being the best player he could be.
For track and field, Caleb Walker signed at the United States Naval Academy. His interest in javelin throwing caused Kevin Shiver, the head coach of the boys track team, to push to get approval of the event in South Carolina because previously it wasn’t an option for track and field athletes.
“He’s not only a javelin thrower. He’s the number one javelin thrower in the state of South Carolina,” said Shiver.
In addition, Walker participated in the 200 and 400 relays.
After the introductions, the athletes each signed a letter of intent to their respective colleges.
“You are now a member of an exclusive club. You have earned the distinction through your hard work in the classroom and on the field of play. We appreciate how each of you has represented our schools and program in a positive way,” said Buchman.