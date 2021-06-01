Wando senior wins SC Scholastic Journalist of the Year

A passion for writing impactful stories and a dedication to excellence in creating an outstanding yearbook led a Wando High School senior to make her mark in journalism.
Olivia Potter received the 2021 South Carolina Scholastic Journalist of the Year award for exceptional writing, graphic design and photography.
The stories that Potter felt were the most important were those she wrote in response to two student deaths at Wando. For both stories, Potter spoke with the students’ family and friends to learn about their personalities, interests and how their legacies could be preserved.
“Those stories both stand out in my mind just because I think they had the most impact and those are something that I know other people will see and go back to,” said Potter.
In addition, Potter wrote about a student struggling with dyslexia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); a student who planned to do an internship abroad in Colombia after high school; and a retired Air Force officer who became an English teacher at Wando.
“All of my stories that I’ve written are so different, but also so similar because it’s all just about people I go to school with, who normally you wouldn’t really give a second thought to,” Potter said. “They all have these really interesting stories that you just never know about so it’s kind of just changed the way I think about people.”
The South Carolina Scholastic Press Association recognizes a single high school senior each year who exemplifies excellence in journalism.
Students submit a comprehensive portfolio with examples of their writing, photography, graphic design and videography. In addition, a personal essay, letters of recommendation and resume are included in the application process.
Potter said it was easy for her to showcase her writing since telling stories comes naturally to her. She joined the yearbook staff in her sophomore year as a writer after completing an Introduction to Journalism class where she learned the journalistic style of writing.
However, she had to build up her photography and graphic design portfolio in anticipation of applying for the award.
Over the last year, she learned to balance her time between her portfolio, leading the yearbook staff as co-editor-in-chief, and finishing her final year of high school.
The Scholastic Journalist of the Year award is the highest honor a high school journalist can receive in South Carolina. Potter is the fourth student from Wando to receive this award in the past five years, making her the sixth student from Wando to receive the award since its inception over 50 years ago.
Phillip Caston, an English teacher at Wando and yearbook adviser, said Potter’s work ethic and dedication to the yearbook has been incredible over her past three years on staff.
“Her leadership skills this year as a co-editor in chief were valuable as she guided our large staff through yearbook production during the pandemic,” Caston said. “She serves as a role model to our younger staff members and leads them not only as a mentor and editor, but also like a big sister. She is protective, supportive and celebratory of their accomplishments.”
Reaching this achievement has been a goal for Potter throughout high school. “I have always looked up to the past winners from Wando, so to be added to that list means a lot to me,” Potter said.
“I definitely cried when Mr. Caston told me the news in class. I wasn’t expecting to win because there was some incredible competition, but I am really proud of my portfolio and I’m lucky to be a part of such an amazing journalism program at Wando.”
As the co-editor-in-chief of Wando’s yearbook this year, Potter fused her leadership abilities and passion for writing to lead a staff of almost 60 students alongside two other co-editors.
This year, the students were faced with several unique challenges putting the yearbook together under COVID-19 restrictions. The staff wasn’t able to all meet in the same room and many students worked from home. Potter said it was especially difficult for new staff members to become accustomed to the job while working remotely.
She said there were many FaceTime calls to walk students through the process.
Despite the challenges, Potter said the yearbook staff went above and beyond to create another successful yearbook.
“[They] did the extra work of what needed to be done in the limits of COVID guidelines and restrictions. It really could have gone awful, but it went amazing,” Potter said.
After graduation, Potter is planning to participate in an online degree program this fall and study communications. Her goal is to pursue a career where she can interact with others and listen to their stories.
She is considering becoming a teacher because she wants to have the same impact on students that several of her teachers had on her.
Potter said the support from family, friends and mentors helped her achieve her goal of becoming the student journalist of the year.
Potter will be honored by SCSPA during a virtual ceremony later this month.
She will receive $500 for the award and her portfolio will represent South Carolina in the Journalism Education Association’s National Journalist of the Year competition.