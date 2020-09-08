Wando senior launches free peer-to-peer tutoring network

An unexpected text message has been the most rewarding memory of it all. Ethan Diana still has it saved somewhere in his phone.
One of Diana’s classmates was struggling in school. We’ll call this classmate John to respect his privacy. John was failing chemistry, badly, his second time taking it. His average was about 20 points below a passing grade. So John enlisted the tutoring of Diana, who worked with him four times a week to help raise his grade high enough that if he did well on his final exam, he would pass the class.
Diana awaited the results of the exam as if his own grade depended on it. Then a text message arrived.
“I did it,” it read, before continuing on with how appreciative he was for Diana and his help. John said he couldn’t have done it without him.
“It seemed heartfelt,” Diana said. “Definitely something I didn’t see coming. But it was really cool. It made me feel good. It motivated me to want to do more.”
Diana has since launched Tutored Today, a free online peer-to-peer tutoring service the teenager is operating out of his parents’ house. The virtual setup went live in June, offering help in a variety of subjects for anyone in the tri-county area from middle school through high school. The program surpassed its local barriers in just a couple of months and is now expanding to include younger grades with a larger network of students and tutors stretching as far as west as California.
“I wanted to continue tutoring this summer. I enjoy it. I just didn’t want to get COVID,” Diana said with a short laugh that’s more serious than jest. “We worked on this idea for a while, putting it all together. It was my big summer project. Now it’s really starting to get rolling.”
Diana, 17, is a senior at Wando High School. He scored 35 on his ACT — 36 is a perfect score. He plays coy when asked about his GPA as if he’s not sure of the exact number. When it’s as high as “five-point something” that’s really all you need to know anyway.
He began tutoring classmates during free blocks and study hall his sophomore year as a way to satisfy the community service hours required in the clubs he belonged to, student council and National Honor Society among them. He started offering one-on-one help in chemistry and eventually expanded to groups of 10. He became a teacher’s assistant for a freshman English class of about 25 students his junior year. He also wrote for the school newspaper at the time.
“It was a lot sometimes,” he admitted. “But I know other kids with schedules that are super intense, kids in the band and stuff like that. And I was enjoying what I was doing. I like having a busy schedule.”
Diana established a formal tutoring club at Wando last spring. There were about 15 tutors working regularly with classmates in all sorts of subjects at its height before the health crisis shut down schools and with them Diana’s tutoring club.
“It was going great but we didn’t get to expand as much as we wanted to because of COVID,” Diana said. “When school went virtual, it didn’t feel like everyone had the opportunity to get the help they needed. So Tutored Today was a way to keep things going.”
Tutored Today allows Diana to connect with a larger audience across schools. He hosts 30 or 60-minute individual sessions online, utilizing video chat and an interactive white board with which he and students can work out equations and draw out ideas back and forth in real time.
He holds preemptive meetings to learn student’s individual needs and their goals. He studies their specific assignments to tailor different methods for them to learn, much in the way a sports trainer might specialize workouts for an athlete.
“Whether it is a lack of motivation or a lack of understanding, Ethan provides the individual direction and encouragement students need to be successful,” said Wando English teacher M. Clark Butts, who Diana assisted in the classroom last year. “In my classroom, Ethan was able to identify students who needed support, identify the specific support they needed and relate to the students in a peer-to-peer way, leading them to success.”
Diana thinks it’s the peer-to-peer interaction that makes his approach successful. He says from what he’s seen, many students’ deficiencies in school, like John, come from an inability to absorb the information in the traditional group setting of a classroom. This issue was compounded by the move to virtual learning, he said. Tutored Today is virtual as well but many students seem to be more willing to connect with tutors who are their age.
“It’s me helping them out as more as a friend than a hired teacher,” Diana said. “They can contact me, send me what they’re doing. I want it to be as personal as possible. . I think that allows me to be more motivational too. It helps to have a set of eyes your age that are going through the same thing you’re going through.”
Tutored Today is assisting about 25 students right now, mostly with one teacher, Diana. He devotes about two to three hours each day to the tutoring, and that’s while working eight hours most days this summer at Mathnasium, a math tutoring franchise, that he says helped him further develop his own teaching skills and ability to manage sessions.
So many more students and potential tutors have reached out about joining the program that expansion is imminent. Diana is combing through the credentials of the potential tutors now. He would like to have 10 tutors by the end of the year, which would in turn boost the number of students being reached.
“It’s really awesome to see so many people applying to be tutors and tutored,” Diana said. “I’d like to get to the point that I could move into more a scheduling role, something I think would be super rewarding just to see that many people getting help.”
Diana hasn’t made a dollar from his efforts, and doesn’t plan to. It’s a noble pursuit, as is teaching. Diana has never thought about pursuing a career in education but seems to become more open to the possibility as he repeats the question to himself.
“Have I ever considered that a career path? Not really,” he said. “I don’t know why not. Just something I haven’t thought of. Maybe if I really keep enjoying it. Right now, it’s just something I enjoy doing more as a hobby. I don’t need to be paid right now. I didn’t pay for the education that I received.
“It’s just rewarding for me. That’s enough. I just want to promote a more proactive student body, a more motivated student body. School is not to trick people or make life miserable. It’s all about how you take advantage of it.”