Wando principal answers students' end-of-year questions

Charleston County School District has been operating remotely since March 16 due to the COVID-19 crisis. Public schools statewide will not be returning to the classroom throughout the month of April, as of the most recent announcement from Gov. Henry McMaster and Education Superintendent Molly Spearman on March 24.
All CCSD school-related activities and travel, including before and after school programs have also been cancelled. One of the most pertinent questions to students and parents is how will the 2019-20 school year end? This concern especially applies to seniors with graduation approaching.
The Moultrie News interviewed Wando High School principal Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer to address senior-related needs during this time. Here are her responses to the questionnaire:
Q: How are students coping with the transition to online learning?
A: Although this current situation is new to all of us, the majority of our students seem to be adjusting and coping well. Prior to the epidemic, our teachers had been using digital platforms and using various technological devices to both "blend" learning and carry out normal instruction.
Q: What is your staff doing to ensure that students stay on a timeline for academic success to continue to the next grade level?
A: Our teachers are remaining in contact with students daily. Through various platforms, teachers and students interact. Teachers also hold office hours throughout the week so that students can ask questions or seek additional instruction as needed. When students are not keeping up or falling behind on coursework, our teachers contact them via email, digital platform or phone. If they cannot reach the student, guidance counselors and administration are notified, and assistant principals and I reach out to the student and parent. We have also involved district personnel to assist if all other attempts for contact have not been successful. Our task is to continue to instruct and support learning throughout the closure.
Q: Do you anticipate any complications for students earning and obtaining their class credits, especially AP or college level credits?
A: Like any other typical school year, some students will experience complications in earning credits; however, it is our desire to both continue teaching and keeping student learning as best and as close to normal as possible. Again, we will provide needed support for students. Our district and school are currently planning and developing an extended summer learning program for those students who may not have mastered the skills necessary to move onto the next level. We will continue to assist and support students to ensure that learning continues.
There is structured curricula for all AP courses; these fall under the College Board. The course curricula for dual credit courses fall under requirements of Trident Technical College, The College of Charleston, or other college or university from which credits are awarded.
Q: Have any class credits been altered or changed due to the crisis?
A: As for alterations, some requirements and activities may have been altered somewhat; however, standards and higher expectations for learning remain intact.
Q: Without spring sports/events how are you encouraging your student body to show Warrior pride while schools are closed?
A: Our sports programs have been suspended, but our spirit remains. We have various plans "on-hold" in hopes that we will return to school as soon as possible.
Q: Are your guidance counselors and teachers helping juniors and seniors that are worried about obtaining credits for graduation?
A: Our guidance counselors are actively involved in reviewing transcripts for seniors as well as keeping "a pulse" on students' academics, health and well-being.
Q: What are some things your guidance counselors and staff are having to adjust differently to for college planning and preparation?
A: Our support staff are also doing "well checks" on students through phone and email contacts. Guidance counselors continue to hold IGP (Individual Graduation Plan) meetings via phone conferences and digital platforms.
Q: What would you stay to students that are discouraged about not spending their senior year in the classroom with their friends and peers?
A: All of our students are suffering - not being able to socialize and interact with friends and peers, missing out on sports, arts performances and activities and extra-curricular clubs and activities. However, it is our seniors who are missing out on that most important landmark in their lives - their senior year. I am still cautiously optimistic that we will be able to return to school before the end of the year. We recognize their losses and are making plans to somehow try to hold some types of celebrations for them.
For more updates related to CCSD news during COVID-19, visit ccsdschools.com.