Wando library helps patrons to preserve family history

A collection of photographs can tell the story of a family’s history or origin. As a documentary filmmaker and archivist with 40 years of experience, Julian Gooding knows this is true first hand.
“I do stumble upon people who just have a simple photograph and from there we end up working together,” he said.
Gooding said one person he met that stood out was a Gullah chef who knew a tremendous amount of history from growing up on the Sea Islands. He and his wife have their own organic farm and they teach kids how to use traditional Gullah style cooking and share its connections to West Africa.
As the digital creation coordinator at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library, Gooding is able to help any patron transfer physical photographs to digital archives using the free services the library offers.
Gooding said photographs in a tattered, faded or water-stained state can still be restored with Adobe Photoshop. There’s a tool that can “clone” parts of the photo to add a missing element.
“This technology is so fantastic with bringing things back to life,” Gooding said.
There are several different avenues a person can go when creating digital archives. In the simplest form, they can add the edited photos to a CD to share with family and friends. In addition, they can create a digital family tree by adding dates and other information to a digital album. The photos can also be turned into a video slideshow.
They can even use the library’s creative studio and add a photograph to a t-shirt for a family reunion.
In the digital creation studio, people can also transfer VHS tapes to digital copies.
Gooding said most of the editing technology today is intuitive and user-friendly. “I encourage older folks that this is nothing to be intimidated by,” he said.
If you can use your oven or washing machine, Gooding said you can learn to use the editing software.
Gooding provides a 10-step guide for photo restoration and is available to help patrons if they get stuck.
He hopes to enable patrons, especially those from older generations, to use this resource to share their stories and history. Before the pandemic, Gooding planned to work with the senior center in the McClellanville and Awendaw areas alongside the McClellanville library. His goal was to connect the older generation with younger people who can share their knowledge about technology.
He even encourages seniors to start a small business out of archiving process.
“You could come here, scan photos for all the people at your church and make little digital archives, documentaries or digitize their family tree for them,” Gooding said.
Gooding hopes the digital resources give people the agency to not only create digital archives for personal use, but to publicly share their family stories.
“A lot of folks here, especially within the Gullah community, they are afraid to tell their story because so many people come, write an article, put it in a magazine or do a documentary and there’s no return of value,” Gooding said.
Instead of a large company receiving compensation for someone’s personal story, they have the ability to have ownership of their work. Gooding will also help teach the basics of social media and ways to disseminate the story.
“For folks in the South, there’s still a lot of issues connected to systemic racism – stories that still need to be told.” He said there is no better way to use a free facility such as the library’s than to archive those photos and stories and then submit them.
When it comes to Gooding’s personal projects, he enjoys combining his video-creation knowledge with his fascination for food anthropology.
He specifically focuses on the origin of spices and the ways they have moved around the world. He includes his own cooking demonstrations in which he creates his own versions of recipes. For example, West African dishes came to the South due to slavery, but new versions were created to appeal to the palates of Europeans. Traditionally, West African meals include Jollof rice, while red rice is the American version.
He said he tries to keep humor in the stories and give people the opportunity to laugh, learn history and try out the food for themselves. Before the pandemic, he hosted a cookbook creating class and recipe photography and videography classes at the library.
The Wando Mount Pleasant Library also hands out Take and Make bags that give patrons a simple, new craft or project to work on. One upcoming Take and Make bag will include Gooding’s recipe with Baharat, which is the Arabic word for spice. The bag will include a CD with music from the region to listen to while cooking, a step-by-step recipe and three to four tablespoons of Baharat spice to use in the dish.
Aside from digital archives, the library’s digital creation studio allows library cardholders the opportunity to make a podcast using professional equipment or film a video in front of the green screen for a business or hobby. Then, they are able to use post-production software to put the clips together.
In order to use the digital creation studio, you have to set up an appointment by emailing Julian Gooding at wandostudiomanager@ccpl.org .