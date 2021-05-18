Virtual exhibit explores 19th century "neighbors from the past"

What was life like for Charlestonians in 1860, the year before shots fired at Fort Sumter signaling the start of the Civil War? The year when people were experiencing the after-effects of a yellow fever epidemic and the ramifications of divisive national politics causing turmoil in the lives of those living on the peninsula.
Danielle Cox, a graduate student studying public history at the College of Charleston, created a virtual exhibit that uses death records to tell the story of life in Charleston right before the Civil War.
Cox shows how daily life goes on despite tragedy, a concept many can relate to during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now, we know what it’s like to see Charleston in the midst of disease and unrest. And like our counterparts of 160 years ago, we continue to love and grieve and carry on,” Cox wrote in an introduction to the exhibit.
The centerpiece of “Inhabitants, Illness, and Internment: Deaths in Charleston on the Eve of War” is an interactive map that features 1,400 deaths on the peninsula during 1860. Cox said the data itself tells a story.
For example, she came across several children with the same last name who died of scarlet fever on the same street, so she could draw the conclusion that they were from the same family.
“This family went through this terrible loss within a couple of weeks, but that story isn’t really told anywhere else,” Cox said.
Cox used a collection of death records from the Charleston County Public Library.
The whole data-set ranged from the 1820s to early 1900s, but Cox focused on 1860 because it was on the precipice of the Civil War.
In December of 1860, South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union.
Certain trends in the data stood out to Cox. Most of the enslaved people only have a first name listed in the records or they are recognized solely by their owner’s last name.
For poor people, the death record might be their only mark on written history.
“A lot of them were people of color, impoverished people, people that this might be the only surviving information we have on them,” Cox said.
The interactive map allows viewers to zoom in on various areas of the peninsula and find the recorded deaths on specific streets.
The deaths are organized by red or blue dots that represent the majority race in that specific cluster.
Each death record features the individual’s name, gender, race, age, cause of death, burial place and death date.
Cox hopes viewers take time to sift through the information and formulate questions and observations of their own.
She recommends viewing the interactive map first and then reading the supplemental information on the website that includes population demographics, primary causes of death, burial information and several specific stories of individuals who are in the death records.
Cox hopes the virtual exhibit reminds those living in Charleston that they’re “inheriting the place” and that many generations came before them.
“They’re part of this big overarching story,” Cox said. “I think it’s important that people sort of know their neighbors from the past.”
The virtual exhibit began as a final project for Cox’s Introduction to Public History class at the College of Charleston, but her professor encouraged her to share the project with others outside of class.
When it comes to Cox’s post-graduation plans in 2022, she doesn’t want to pigeonhole herself, but she enjoys local history, specifically 19th century Charleston history.
She said getting paid to share history with others is her goal.
“My favorite part of history is explaining something to someone who doesn’t necessarily have a big history background and seeing them being like, ‘oh my gosh that’s so cool,’” Cox said.