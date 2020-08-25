What the military made of Kelly from Pumpkintown

Gary Moses, even now, some 27 years after the Gulf War, remains exceptionally keen to his surroundings.
He can see clearly through the window of the VFW from his position behind the bar inside of it. He can see the men ride past on bicycles and the woman who’s walking the dog. He’s telling a story but pauses mid-sentence as a car circles the parking lot outside. He watches for moment before continuing again.
This is what eight years in the military has made him. Moses, 53, still suffers from post-traumatic stress from his time serving as tank gunner in the Army during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He still doesn’t sleep well. He still won’t eat at a restaurant unless there is a table available for him to sit with his back against a wall. He doesn’t do fireworks, something about the flares and explosions. He still has a constant ringing in his ears.
“24-7,” he said. “It’s just part of it.”
Moses grew up in Pumpkintown, an unincorporated community in Pickens County so small that census counts don’t even tally its population. His relatives called him Kelly back then because there were already too many Garys in the family. He enlisted in the Army when he was just 17 years old as part of a delayed entry program. He wanted to escape. The environment around him was toxic. He didn’t want to fall into the same cycle he’d seen trap so many others. Too many people he knew started drinking alcohol when they were younger than he was. Few of them ever made it out of their hometown.
“It’s almost hereditary,” Moses said. “ I think it was just ‘OK, I’ve got to get out of this situation,’ and I saw an opportunity to go do something different.”
Moses was shipped straight from basic training to Gelnhausen, Germany in 1985. He was 18 years old driving M1 Abrams tanks with a general mission of guarding the Fulda Gap, essentially a ridge line that the Russians were likely to cross through if fighting began.
“You’ve got to remember, this is still during the Cold War,” Moses explained. “It was very hard. It was my first time really leaving home. My mouth got me in trouble a lot with the drill sergeants.”
Training exercises would begin at 2 a.m. Moses would rush to load his 85-pound 50-caliber machine guns into the tanks down at the motor pool and get to the gap within three hours, never really knowing for sure what awaited.
“It was stressful,” Moses said. “You don’t know if this is training or what. You’re going into it thinking, ‘This is it.’”
Still, Moses climbed quickly. Within the crew of a tank, drivers are typically promoted to loaders before becoming gunners. But the gunner in Moses’ group broke his foot.
“They asked me, ‘Can you do it,’” Moses remembers. “I said, ‘Put me in the seat.’”
The seat was down in the hull; they call it the cage. The driver sat below, all the way toward the bottom. The commander was perched up top with a 50-caliber machine gun. The loader sat slightly lower, not much, with a 7.62 machine gun. All crammed together in a war machine with hardly any space to spare.
“Have you ever been to a gun range and had a gun go off right next to your ear?” Moses asked. “That ringing noise. Ringgg. Imagine that non-stop. But louder.”
Desert Shield began in 1990. Moses was 23 years old. He and his crew were shipped to the Persian Gulf. They loaded their tanks and prepared for combat.
“And then we went out in the middle of nowhere,” Moses said. “You could see for a 20-mile range, nothing but sand. Sand, sand and more sand.”
Temperatures regularly cracked 100 degrees in the desert. The hottest day Moses remembers hit 119. The soldiers ran two miles every morning to stay in shape. There were no camps. Everyone slept in the tank or on top of it or around it. It was three hours on a school bus with no air conditioning to the nearest shower camp. Hardly anyone even bothered to go more than once in six months.
Moses remember watching a scud missile fly over and “turn the night into day” around Christmas time.
“All of a sudden it’s just bright and we’re all hitting the ground putting on gas masks,” he said. Situations like this were everyday occurrences.
Moses was sent to a neutral zone, a triangle-shaped territory between Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia by the start of Desert Storm in January of 1991.
“We were in war mode,” he said.
He remembers driving to the edge of the neutral zone and watching enemy tanks line themselves off in the distance, close enough to see but too far to shoot. Someone had to constantly remain in the gunner seat, morning to night, scanning the thermal sites.
“All night long you see planes flying over,” Moses said. “And off in the distance you could see the flashes. And every once in a while you could hear them. And then you get up in the morning and all the tanks you were looking at are gone.”
Moses spent about two more years in the Army after Desert Storm before retiring as a corporal.
He worked different jobs after, doing roofing and vinyl siding and window screening. He worked on a conveyor belt at a paper mill, and made ball bearings for automotive companies and rebuilt car engines. He ran a liquor store and worked in a hospital. He built kayaks and made car batteries. He made ammunition and worked on air planes.
“I’m a jack-of-all-trades,” he says as he picks a lock to fix a paper towel machine with a bent paper clip.
“Master of nothing,” he adds with a laugh.
He met his wife, Robin, 12 years ago while they were both working at Boeing. She was a contractor. He was a mechanic. Moses has been medically retired from the VA Hospital for about a year now. He spends a lot of his time these days volunteering at the VFW. Robin helps too; she brings homemade desserts for the spaghetti dinners and BBQ cookouts they host there.
Moses is a proud stepfather now, nominated for Father of the Year in a local magazine two years ago. And a grandfather of two. You can sense the pride he feels as he works them into the conversation. One is 7, the other is 3. He likes to tell jokes. Sometimes they laugh. They all love to go swimming together for hours on end.
“It’s the greatest feeling,” Moses said of life as a grandfather.
Moses joined the military hoping to escape an unhealthy cycle of life around him. It was a culture shock initially but turned out to have saved his life.
He’s traveled halfway around the world to places most from Pumpkintown have never heard of and he’s seen things that far more could never imagine. He’s moved around and worked in all types of sectors. He found love and through it all gained a different perspective on life.
This is also what the military has made Moses. What he always hoped it might when he signed up before he was old enough to even vote so many years ago.
“It worked,” he said. “I’m a much stronger person in more ways that I ever would have been. It’s all made me a much better person.
“These days, I’m proud just to be a good role model for my grand kids.”