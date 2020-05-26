Classified missions of a 12th-generation Charlestonian

Seabrook left for Vietnam on his 24th birthday in February 1971. When the doors of the 727 opened after touching down on the tarmac in Vietnam, all Seabrook remembered was "A very thick, human stench. A smell I've never encountered."
Samuel "Guy" Guilds Seabrook Jr.'s one-year tour in Vietnam never existed. At least not on paper. His involvement in top-secret missions never took place, according to written records.
But Seabrook has remembered it all clear as day. Even though most of his duties are still deemed classified information to this day.
A 12th-generation Charlestonian, Seabrook's ancestors initially settled out in Edisto Island in 1666. His direct ancestor, from England, Captain Robert Seabrook, was given a land grant by King George V for a plantation, 117 years before Charleston was incorporated.
Seabrook has been a Mount Pleasant resident for the past 35 years but was raised in the rural surroundings of Johns Island. His father and grandfather were farmers on a 1,000 acre tomato farm.
As a kid, Seabrook rode horses on the acreage and played on the water in Bohicket Creek. His family owned a yacht, sailboat (still famous Sea Island One Design, the "Doghouse"), ski boats and jon boats.
At the age of 5 he developed a hankering for flying. He loved to build model airplanes. He got his first chance to go up in the air at the age of 8.
His grandmother took him to see the Spirit of St. Louis and that's when he really got hooked. On his 16th birthday his father gave him flying lessons and he never thought twice about a life without wings.
After attending Porter Military Academy (now Porter-Gaud School), Seabrook ventured off to the University of Georgia where he would graduate from the Grady School of Journalism in 1969 and earn his private pilot license before the age of 19. He, like most young men of that time, was facing the draft, but instead joined and finished at the top of his flight class.
During college, Seabrook had aspirations of being a commercial airline pilot, but those dreams fell short due to a longstanding eye injury. During his childhood, he and his cousin were swinging golf clubs that they received for Christmas. On New Year's Eve his cousin teed off while Seabrook was still 20 yards in front of him and the golf ball struck him directly in the left eye.
Thankfully, a close friend of his father's was a doctor and took him immediately to MUSC and saved his eye. After Seabrook's surgery he had 20/20 vision but, internally, a doctor could see where he had been injured, which kept him from qualifying for the airlines.
Thirty days after graduation Seabrook received a draft notice for the Vietnam War. He wasn't shocked one bit. He knew it was only a matter of time because all of his fraternity brothers at Chi Phi (founded in 1824 as the oldest social fraternity in the country) were "dropping like flies."
He knew he did not have a say in the matter so instead Seabrook voluntarily enlisted for the war. His father received a farm exemption from War World II. However, all five of his brothers went to WWII and fortunately all returned home alive.
"I didn't go into the military out of obligation because I have a long lineage of family that had served. It came from my own place of patriotism," Seabrook said.
Seabrook scored a 97 on the exam for the Navy, but failed the physical portion of the test due to the childhood eye injury. He was running out of options if he ever wanted to fly anything. Then he finally got his chance. He slipped under the radar with sympathy of a young flight surgeon, who gave him a waiver qualified to fly for the Army.
During his training in Army Flight School at Fort Stewart, Ga. and Fort Rucker, Ala., he was selected to go to Advanced Flight School in Fort Huachuca, Ariz. Seabrook graduated class leader and was among the 1% of pilots selected for the NSA/CIA (National Security Agency/Central Intelligence Agency). He was training under the guise of the Army but was secretly working for the CIA.
When he graduated in 1971 he knew the next time he flew would be in combat, in a hot, humid terrain that was half-way around the world. A place he would later refer to as "The Nam."
Before being sent off to Vietnam, Seabrook had to sign a waiver with the CIA and deny that he even went to Vietnam. His parents were the only ones informed of this in a letter.
He served as a chief warrant officer and pilot. His top secret combat missions had a pilot's life expectancy rate of 30 days. Seabrook was first pilot and aircraft commander, flying 187 top-secret missions, mostly in Cambodia.
During Seabrook's very first mission stepping into the perimeter of the top-secret compound, he was showing the sergeant his identification to gain access and heard a loud swooshing sound right behind his head. The sergeant tackled him and pulled him down to the ground. Seabrook was informed it was a bullet and a sniper was trying to take him out.
Each one of Seabrook's missions was four and a half hours long. Overall, he estimates he's logged close to 1,000 hours in the turbulent skies overhead Vietnam and Cambodia.
Seabrook chuckled when asked about the number of near-death encounters he experienced in the air. One night, he had a cockpit fire and had to cut off the two generators to both engines, which meant he had absolutely no communication and no navigation instruments. He was forced to fly through bad weather with minimal flight instruments. Seabrook believes he stood about a 2% chance of making it back to base, but he did.
On Christmas Day, Seabrook and another soldier were guarding a tower as a lookout for Viet Cong on the perimeter. After a full night of surveillance, while climbing down from the tower, it was shot up by rounds from an AK-47 minutes later.
Seabrook's last mission gets to him the most. It consisted of someone apparently making a mistake and the bombing of a small peaceful village on the Cambodian border.
"This village was obviously not in the hands of the enemy and therefore not a threat," Seabrook said.
Seabrook referenced how President Richard Nixon had authorized secret bombing raids in Cambodia since March 1969. Nixon believed North Vietnam was transporting troops and supplies through neighboring Cambodia into South Vietnam. He hoped that bombing supply routes in Cambodia would weaken the enemy.
The bombing of Cambodia lasted until August 1973. Experts estimate that 100,000 Cambodians lost their lives, with an additional 2 million people becoming homeless.
The U.S. bombings were believed to incite many communist Cambodians to overthrow their government, leading to the rise of the Khmer Rouge. A communist and despotic government that was responsible for the genocide of more than 7 million people in Cambodia, 25% of the population at the time.
One of the other hardships he dealt with over in Vietnam was closer to home. After serving for three months, his high school sweetheart mailed him a Dear John letter saying she wanted a divorce, he was heartbroken.
After seeing things he couldn't un-see, Seabrook decided that he didn't want to make the military his career. While in Vietnam he applied to law school and was accepted. After 12 months of duty he was going home.
When Seabrook returned from Vietnam, he and buddies from Vietnam were met with a great deal of dissension from war protesters back in the U.S. He stuck out with short hair and a dark tan in March. So they made plans to go backpacking and skiing in the Northwest.
After he returned to the East Coast, Seabrook rented a house with friends in Atlanta and attended Woodrow Wilson College of Law on a GI Bill. While taking classes he also owned and operated two businesses in Underground Atlanta, a wine and cheese shop and a fresh juice bar.
Because Underground Atlanta completely folded in 1973, so did all businesses located there. Three months later he dropped out of law school and returned to Charleston.
He apprenticed under his father for two years until 1975 when he decided to branch out on his own. Being the entrepreneur he is, Seabrook applied and got qualified for an FHA loan and started his own 100-acre farm on Wadmalaw Island. He ran it for six years until a hail storm completely wiped him out in 1982.
"I lost everything," Seabrook said.
The next year his brother-in-law, who was a stockbroker in New York City, got him a job on Wall Street as a security broker dealer. Seabrook never moved to the Big Apple because he received news at the same time that his mother had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Nine months later he went to work for a security firm in Charleston that soon thereafter went belly up. After that he went to work for Merrill Lynch. He realized he did not have a passion for the business and moved on.
In 1989, Seabrook bet on himself again and started his own company and became an inventor. He has three patents in the use of environmentally safe phytochemicals incorporated in different types of polymer substrates and paints to inhibit unwanted pathogens. He was unable to keep up the millions of dollars of funding needed for governmental regulatory approval and eventually folded the company.
Over the years, Seabrook's post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety continued to exacerbate itself and he was granted 100% disability. Veterans Affairs personnel recognized both of these maladies were tied to exposure to Agent Orange while in Vietnam.
In 2006, Seabrook suffered a heart attack. He stopped working in 2015 and in 2018 was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
During his retirement he found a passion that has been therapeutic and which he truly enjoys, writing. It's led him to the next chapter of his life that he shares with his two children and six grandchildren.
This March, Seabrook wrote and published his first novel "In The Nam." His novel captures the horror of war and struggles that he and his fellow soldiers persevered both internally and with boots on the ground.
"It's the culture shock of what it is to truly be in a war zone," Seabrook said.
The fictional character, Sam Walker, is derived after Seabrook's real first name and his grandmother's maiden name. The book is dedicated in honor of the 2.7 million brave men and women who served their country during the war in Vietnam.
"In The Nam" has been the No. 1 release on Amazon for three months. Earlier this month, Seabrook began working on an audio version of the book and has pitched it to contacts in Hollywood to get a screenplay written.
He is presently writing a prequel and a sequel. The prequel is still unnamed but the sequel will be "Back from Nam: A Love Story." The plot is about a girl named Mary who he fell in love with in Atlanta after the war.
Seabrook, now 73, summed up his military career by saying he was just a flyboy from Johns Island who rose to the 1% of the top combat pilots in the military. When asked to summarize his Vietnam experience, he replied, "It was the best of times and it was the worst of times."