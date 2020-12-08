Air Force Chief landed in Charleston after tours abroad

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Colón has traveled to 38 countries on five continents, 45 U.S. States and three U.S. territories during his 30 years of service in the Air Force.
He summarized his career by saying he is humbled to be able to serve his country.
“I’ve enjoyed food from a zillion countries and cuisines and cultures,” Colón said. “From the shepherd farmer in the middle of Kuwait sitting down eating camel [to] the fancy diplomatic dinners associated with the U.S. Embassy where the president and prime minister of the country come up to me and say, ‘Hey Chief, how’s it going? Let’s have a beer.’”
He has climbed waterfalls in South America and jumped out of several hundred airplanes; opportunities that would not have come easily outside of the Air Force. He’s also learned Spanish and Albanian, and can speak a little French, German and Italian.
While his Air Force career has led to many accomplishments, the life moments most important to him are marrying his wife and being with her for 29 years, and having two children.
In July, Colón settled in Charleston, at least for now. As the command chief at Joint Base Charleston for the 628th Air Base Wing, a position he will hold for two years, he understands that he must move to wherever he is needed. However, he is planning to eventually retire in Charleston with his wife.
Growing up in a military family, Colón absorbed the atmosphere of a military life, even though he wasn’t sure he wanted to pursue a military career. He grew up mostly in Spain and Germany after his father joined the Air Force when he was six years old. He attended a Spanish school and graduated from high school in Spain.
Colón wasn’t particularly interested in joining the military while in high school. He said he didn’t have anything against it, but nothing about it stood out to him.
After high school, Colón went to work and took classes part-time while his family was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base. He recalled one day when his father came home with an announcement. The family of three gathered in the living room and his dad said, “We got orders to Italy.” After spending his early years in Europe, Colón was excited to return, except that wasn’t the plan.
“He looks at me and goes, ‘By we, I mean your mother and I,’” Colón said.
Colón needed to decide what he was doing with his life. When he assessed his options, his realized his job did not pay well enough to go to school full time, rent an apartment, pay for gas and car insurance and other life expenses. His dad encouraged him to take the step.
“He put his arm around me and said, ‘Let’s walk down to the recruiter’s office.’ I say that jokingly, but that’s kind of in short what actually happened,” Colón said.
Colón followed in his father’s footsteps, as his dad is a retired Chief Master Sgt. after 30 years in the Air Force. Colón said only one percent of enlisted forces in the Air Force can be chief master sergeants, which is approximately 2,500 members and, of those, only about one percent are command chiefs.
“To be a command chief, you’re one percent of one percent. Then, if you tack on that my father is a retired chief, what are the odds of a generation continuing that?” Colón said.
As a command chief, Colón’s duty is to lead Airmen and ensure mission successes. At Joint Base Charleston, the Navy, Air Force, Marines, Army and Coast Guard all conduct missions, so he provides support wherever needed. One of his goals is to raise up leaders, and mold and mentor the next young person who will take the torch from him.
“It’s the same matter that, in theory, I took it from my father after 30 years and now I’m going to pass it to the next person,” Colón said.
Throughout his service, he spent a total of 4½ years deployed in the Middle East, so he has spent many holidays, birthdays and anniversaries away from home.
“They were always bittersweet,” Colón said. “It’s always sad to be away from home and friends and family but it’s great to be together.”
His family decided to make up for every holiday or special occasion he missed. They didn’t celebrate them all at once, but over the course of several weeks, they would find a way to have a small celebration. This sometimes meant celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas in the summer. They invited neighbors and family over for a Thanksgiving meal even though the holiday was only a few months away. Then for Christmas in July, Colón and his family set up a little tree and opened a few gifts.
He said during the times he was deployed during Christmas, the service members would pay special attention to each other to make sure everyone was emotionally stable. He said it is especially difficult for those with longer deployments or unforeseen extensions, where they mentally prepare to go back in a month and then their time is extended for a few more.
Colón recalled one particular holiday season while he was in Afghanistan. He said it was a busy time with many operations and missions. His five-minute walk in the morning to his office consisted of a maze in and around buildings. Once he turned the last corner, he would see a flagpole flying the American flag that he couldn’t see at any other point during his walk.
“I remember turning that corner and I knew it was a bad previous night or previous shift if the flag was at half-mast. That meant that someone did not make it in the last 12 hours. Something happened,” Colón said.
Since it was a joint effort between coalition forces from several countries, they were working shoulder to shoulder with many people.
He said there were times he would find out the flag was at half-mast because someone he knew had died. It may have been someone he just spoke with the day prior; joking about their kids on the soccer team at home or talking about grills they were going to buy when they got back. He said those situations create a tough environment, but they had to keep moving even in the “midst of utter devastation.”
“You lean on your brothers and sisters to keep driving on,” Colón said. “You take a knee for a little bit and then you got to keep going on.”