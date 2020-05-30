678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade prepares for deployment to Germany

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.