678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade prepares for deployment to Germany

The 678th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade, South Carolina National Guard, arrived at Fort Stewart, Ga. to complete their post-mobilization training and be certified by the 188th Infantry Brigade, on May 11.
The 188th Infantry Brigade will support the 678th ADA mobilization as the lead First Army Brigade responsible for the training and oversight of the 678th ADA mobilization process. This will be the 678th ADA’s second rotation to Ansbach, Germany where they will serve as the rotational mission command element (MCE) for the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC).
The purpose of the 188th Infantry Brigade validating the 678th ADA is to ensure that Soldiers in the 678th ADA are prepared to execute their combat mission.
“They (Soldiers) know what the bar or standard is, and they impress me every time with their knowledge and abilities to exceed that standard,” said U.S. Army Col. Michael Gibson, 678th ADA Brigade commander. “As a leader, you plan and work to provide simulated events to create plans that foster an environment for knowledge enhancement for the ultimate goal of becoming a globally mobile force.”
Once the 678th ADA is validated and deploys to Europe, they will replace the Florida Army National Guard’s 164th ADA Brigade and be prepared to conduct mission command for two subordinate active duty battalions in a forward theater of operations. The 678th ADA’s path toward validation and certification has met its fair share of challenges, as measures were taken by the Department of the Army to slow the spread of COVID-19. Soldiers were required to participate in COVID-19 pre-screenings and conduct additional testing along with a 14-day quarantine period upon their arrival at Fort Stewart.
The challenges and constraints faced by the 678th ADA overseas will mirror their challenges stateside as they will face an additional 14-day quarantine once they arrive in Germany.
Brigade leadership and support staff will utilize virtual meetings and brigade staff teleconferences in efforts to coordinate with the 164th ADA as they prepare for the transfer of authority within the United States European Command area of responsibility.
U.S. Army Spc. Brittany N. Gibbs said, “The training was intentional. Leadership was purposeful in ensuring we were prepared to not only accomplish the training but recognize its significance to the mission.”
“I also feel that sometimes Soldiers have to do their part as well. Like researching on your own to ensure you are learning and understanding what has just been taught," Gibbs added.
Despite each challenge, the 678th ADA is well equipped to accomplish their mission as an air defense artillery brigade in conducting air and missile defense operations with joint and multi-national allies and partners.