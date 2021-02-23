Vaccination clinic at Galliard Center Feb. 24 and 25

Harris Teeter announced a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with Charleston Gaillard Center and City of Charleston.
Harris Teeter’s pharmacists will administer first dose COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals on Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Feb. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at Charleston Gaillard Center. The vaccine product is confirmed and in-hand.
Eligible individuals include healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and seniors aged 65 and older. The no-cost vaccination is available by appointment only while supplies last. Appointments can be scheduled beginning Feb. 23 using Harris Teeter’s online vaccine appointment scheduler.
Second dose appointments will be available March 18 and 19 at the same location and will be scheduled simultaneously with the first dose appointment.
Second dose clinic details:
March 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
March 19 from noon to 4 p.m.
Individuals with an appointment will need to provide a valid driver’s license or government issued identification card. While the vaccine is at no out-of-pocket cost, patients with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment. Parking is available in the Gaillard Garage located at 33 Alexander Street. After receiving the vaccine, a voucher for two hours of free parking will be provided.
Harris Teeter plans to continue administering the vaccine in a phased approach, based on state guidelines, when available to pharmacies. For the most updated information regarding vaccine eligibility and availability at Harris Teeter pharmacies, visit https://www.harristeeter.com/covidcare.
As the healthcare provider for this vaccination event, Harris Teeter is responsible for protecting the Personal Health Information (PHI) of all those participating in vaccinations under the federal HIPAA Privacy Rule. To ensure compliance there is no media allowed inside the event site.
“Harris Teeter’s trusted pharmacists remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “Throughout this pandemic, Harris Teeter’s most urgent priority has been providing a safe shopping experience for our associates and shoppers. In addition to maintaining safety inside our stores, we’re also committed to helping our communities safely re-open through administering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals.”
“We are proud to partner with Harris Teeter and the Charleston Gaillard Center to provide the space needed to make this vaccination clinic possible,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “The City of Charleston is committed to doing everything in our power to help facilitate the distribution of vaccines to our citizens as quickly and efficiently as possible.”