VA awards $6.3M in grants to end veteran homelessness along the S.C. and G.A. coast

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Aug. 7, it awarded more than $6.3M under the Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF) to four non-profit organizations that operate within the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s catchment area, which includes communities from Hinesville and Savannah, Ga. up the coast, through Charleston, S.C. and on to Myrtle Beach.
SSVF funding provides thousands of low-income veteran families around the nation with access to case management and other assistance to rapidly re-house Veterans who become homeless or prevent Veterans from becoming homeless.
“This funding supports our continued efforts to work with the community to end Veteran homelessness, a top priority for the Department of Veterans Affairs and our hospital,” said Charleston VAMC Director Scott Isaacks. “Our team works diligently to meet all Veterans where they’re at and connect them with safe and stable housing to get them back on their feet.”
This year, VA’s SSVF grants went to 266 nonprofits in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Through SSVF, VA served more than 105,156 individuals, including 70,524 Veterans and 20,608 children nationally in Fiscal Year 2019. As a result of these and other efforts, Veteran homelessness has been cut in half since the launch of the Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness in 2010.
Visit va.gov/homeless/ssvf.asp to learn more about the SSVF program and view a list of grantees.