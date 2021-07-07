Tropical Storm Elsa update

Elsa is expected to track northeast across eastern portions of Georgia and South Carolina as a weakening tropical storm through Thursday.
Expected impacts include the threat for locally excessive rainfall and dangerous surf zone conditions on area beaches.
The worst conditions are most likely to occur this afternoon into late tonight across southeast GA and this evening into Thursday morning across southeast SC.
There is a threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Vulnerable areas like downtown Charleston have the highest potential for flooding or flash flooding. Rainfall amounts are expected to range from 2 to 4 inches with localized higher amounts.
There is a threat for minimal tropical storm force winds/gusts which could result in minor damage to weak/diseased trees and weak structures. Strongest winds will most likely occur near the coast and across adjacent coastal waters.
Dangerous rip currents and rough surf are expected.
Isolated tornadoes and waterspouts are possible.