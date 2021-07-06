Tropical Storm Elsa could impact Charleston County beginning Wednesday, July 7

Charleston County Emergency Management is monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa as it moves towards Florida.
According to the National Weather Service, the current track has the storm making landfall in Florida as a tropical storm or category 1 hurricane and weakening to a tropical depression before moving into South Carolina.
The main threats from Elsa include heavy rains, flooding, rip currents and gusty winds beginning Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.
Charleston County Government remains in normal daily operations while continuing to monitor Elsa.
The Citizen’s Information Line will be staffed on Wednesday, July 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents who have questions about the storm can call 843-746-3900. Spanish-speaking staff will be available as needed.
Charleston County residents can report any damage from Elsa at:
https://www.crisistrack.com/public/charlestonSC/request.html
For more information on how to stay safe check out the Charleston County 2021 Hurricane Guide: https://bit.ly/3vMKMlN