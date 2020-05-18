Traffic Alert: SC 41 at Planters Pointe Boulevard/Woodpark Drive traffic signal

The Town of Mount Pleasant Police Department will be assisting Dominion Energy in the installation of necessary electrical equipment for the SC 41 at Planters Pointe Boulevard/Woodpark Drive traffic signal starting Tuesday, May 19.
All work will take place during the day between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. with partial lane closures and lane shifts during that time.
During this time traffic for southbound SC 41 will be shifted through the intersection to provide adequate working space for the contractor south of the above intersection.
This shift will utilize the northbound left turn lane temporarily closing it to accommodate the southbound vehicles. Northbound left turns onto Planters Pointe Boulevard are still permitted though there will not be a dedicated turn lane during this timeframe.
Please use extra caution during this change of the traffic pattern. The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.
All comments or questions should be directed to James Aton at 843-856-3080 or JAton@tompsc.com.