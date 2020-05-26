Town's planning staff manages operations and new projects through teleworking

I closed my office door, placed my laptop on my desk and accepted the invitation to my first video Microsoft Teams Meeting last Friday. During this pandemic, I’ve been using Zoom, Google Meets, phone calls and a number of different ways to communicate and interview people for articles and feature stories. Finally, thanks to good Wi-Fi connection, Jeff Ulma appeared on my screen.
Ulma is the Director of the Town of Mount Pleasant’s Planning and Development Department. He greeted me with a smile and we talked about how different the past two months have been. Ulma, who is still working from home joked that anyone who drove past Town Hall in March would have thought all of the employees lugging monitors, keyboards and computer screens to their cars were robbing the municipal complex of all technology. But, they’ve set up their home offices and have been working diligently to provide for citizens as if they were still operating from town hall.
“We don’t have a presence necessarily like out in a truck or police car, but we’re back here behind the scenes making it run,” Ulma said.
Ulma said they have hardly missed a beat. With nearly 40 staff members, the Planning Department is responsible for reviewing plans, conducting inspections, reviewing permit applications, processing payments, responding to tree or property removal requests and answering any questions from residents that come their way.
“I think our result was pretty much everything was able to keep going without a hitch,” he said.
He complimented the town’s IT department made up of half a dozen employees that have handled the various needs and requests of staff to continue working from home over the past two months.
“We're showing now that even government agencies and departments can operate with a different setup and still provide tremendous service to the community, the business community, and anybody that needs what we've got,” he added.
The department’s six building inspectors found new ways to meet remotely and determine their schedules and issues for the day. Ulma said that the number of building permit submittals have remained steady on a weekly basis.
As of May 16, the town had reviewed permits for 174 new residential single family homes, 20 new residential townhomes, 883 residential additions/repairs/remodels/pools and 88 commercial projects this year. The Planning Department has reviewed these 1,165 submittals all while still responding to emails and calls with questions from residents.
He said during the first week in March that the town closed in response to COVID-19, their staff observed a rush of applications come in. He is not sure if it’s because people feared they wouldn’t get them in time for a response or if they were that eager to start on a residential addition or repair.
Ulma explained their department’s discussions and daily operations have continued as they’ve worked remotely. He said that he has been really proud of how his staff has sustained their workload and jumping in on new special projects for the town during the coronavirus pandemic.
He explained that the processes they’d set up prior to the town’s closure for online applications and submittals have been a huge help for his department. He said if they still operated using handwritten paperwork and applications, he doesn’t think things would have gone as smoothly remotely if they hadn’t set those up in advance.
He shared that through their ongoing customer service survey online; the town has received a lot of compliments on quick response time and operational matters during the shutdown.
The Planning Department has a major responsibility over several different boards and commissions and during the coronavirus pandemic they have had issues maintaining a flow or process for certain items. They spent a lot of time trying to figure out a way for those meetings to continue to meet, but ended up having to cancel a majority of the meetings during COVID-19.
Ulma said that there are legal proceedings for these meetings. They have to have due process, applicants have to have the opportunity to present and the public has to have an opportunity to speak at these meetings.
A few weeks ago, the town council discussed having the Planning Commission, Design Review Board (DRB) and Board of Zoning Appeals resume meetings so the Planning Department has been looking into virtual public meetings. The town cancelled May meetings and now the planning staff is looking at how they will hold meetings while practicing social distancing in June and after.
Ulma estimates the DRB has about 20 site plans to review. He said that will be tough to fit into one meeting, so they’ll likely have to look at ways to split up the items when they resume meetings in June.
He also said that different board and commission members are still not comfortable in resuming meetings like they ran before the coronavirus and they weren’t okay with excluding any public comment portion of the meetings.
“I can tell you that as a staff, I mean, our technology people, our planners, legal department, we've all been working together to try to figure out a solid way of conducting meetings like this. And we think we have it figured out. But there's still trepidation about the meetings so I'm not sure even if the Design Review Board will meet on the (May) 27th,” Ulma said.
When the town reopens, he said they are evaluating in-person meetings and new safety protocols. They may only allow a certain number of people into a meeting space to speak on agenda items at a given time and then rotate new individuals into the room to speak. They’re also looking at hybrid meetings where some people come in person and the rest tune in virtually. They would utilize a call in phone number where people wanting to speak in public comments would be placed into a que or “waiting room” for their chance to speak for two minutes.
He explained there are some things they have to consider that they’ve never had to before. Such as accidentally live streaming a phone number of someone calling during public comments on video and presenting the risk of them being called by anyone who disagrees with their statements.
“You’ve got to think of all the contingencies,” he said.
He said this was just looking at the Planning Boards and Commissions, but if they figured out a way to successfully hold hybrid meetings, council could opt to try something similar. They have held meetings virtually and they have had to cancel meetings due to complications.
The Planning Department has created scripts and held half a dozen mock commission and board meetings to test virtual meeting systems.
“You know how to run a meeting in town hall. We’ve never run meetings like this,” Ulma said. “Everybody's in touch trying to share information, trying to let people know what's going on and putting the word out.”
Ulma said they are trying to keep applicants and all members of the public informed of how things are moving along and meet expectations.
“Time is money for them and from an economic standpoint you want to be able to keep those things moving because ultimately they generate tax base for the community. That was a tough one trying to work through these meetings,” Ulma said.
Ulma shared that Short Term Rental (STR) properties, a program the town started monitoring in January has also had to adjust. The planning staff who was processing applications has now been responding to anxious STR owners. They department also had to work with the Police Department and other agencies to determine how to monitor restrictions in response to COVID-19 to make sure citizens were abiding by the Gov. Henry McMaster and Mayor Will Haynie’s orders.
“Now that was removed, the anxiety level for everybody has calmed down a bit. So it's just things like that that you don’t expect. We deal with a lot of those,” Ulma said.
Ulma said the Planning Department has fairly stringent ordinances and zoning regulations they had to adapt to help businesses remain successful during the closure and as they reopen. His staff drafted the emergency ordinance early on that allowed for restaurants to place signs on the curb that they are offering takeout options.
Recently, as restaurants began to re-allow customers for outdoor dining and indoor dining in a spaced out fashion, the planning department had to find even more ways to accommodate business’ needs. Ulma explained a restaurant is given a certain number of parking spaces for a reason.
Now, businesses have asked to use parking space for retail or to spread out their dining tables to maintain social distancing practices. The planning staff drafted a new ordinance for the town to allow spacing out into lawns or parking spaces, with guidelines. They also tried to figure out how they would manage applications for retailers or restaurants to submit their plans.
Within two days the town’s IT department and the planning staff developed a system for business owners to register online using the town’s GIS mapping system. Applicants could upload sketches or pictures for the staff to review and decide if their plans were acceptable. Staff would confirm new dining or retail space were not blocking public passageways and would communicate with applicants online until the plan was approved. Then it would populate on the map for the public to view. He said it has not gotten a lot of use because businesses are in dire straits just to get their doors back open but they encourage citizens use the map moving forward.
Town police officers and fire marshals have been working with restaurants to make sure they are still abiding by new regulations and rules during these different times.
“It's so it's just so many unknowns for everybody. You’re trying to keep everybody safe and healthy, and then you have economic and business needs that you’re trying to satisfy,” Ulma said.
Ulma said the town administration department and communications team have had to work quickly and closely together to get the word out when meetings have been cancelled or announce when new emergency ordinances were passed over the past two months. He said when McMaster decided what businesses or dining options could reopen or resume service they immediately responded and prepared for re-openings.
Ulma said that the emergency ordinances still in place will expire and the town’s attorneys will remind them to revisit or renew things as they need to.
He was impressed by the tools and strategies that have been developed in response to COVID-19 operations have prepared the town for future scenarios or situations.
In January, the town created a Development Review Team (DRT) composed of members from the planning, building inspection, transportation, storm water, and fire departments. They would all look at new development proposals such as shopping centers or office buildings together. Ulma said the DRT has continued work remotely using online meetings. He explained that it has reduced travel time and expenses for architects, engineers and other personnel working on a development. He said once they discovered they could facilitate their meetings and review projects online, it made them consider if they should adopt some of these techniques long-term.
“The staff and team has adopted it is a new way to do business,” Ulma said.
He said that they’ve figured out so many different ways to communicate online that when they return to the office they may have to streamline and decide which core communication paths they will utilize.
“A planner sometimes is a ‘Jack of all trades, master of none.’ You know a lot about a lot and deal with a lot. So having to figure out quickly a mapping system, or crafting an ordinance that suspends things. I mean, it's just part and parcel of what we like to do,” Ulma said.
He said that they often are the department responsible for telling people about a new building, a new roadway, a tree coming down or other various changes within the town. Often times, he explained that they have to be willing to accept the changes in the community themselves and that this crisis has helped strengthened their team to learn new techniques and new ways to operate.
As we wrapped up our video call, Ulma said he looked forward to seeing me at a future meeting; whether that will be in-person or through a computer screen again.