Town tennis complex temporarily closes to sanitize after COVID-19 exposure

On Wednesday June 10, Mount Pleasant Recreation Department was informed that one individual within the Whipple Road Tennis Camp tested positive for COVID-19. The Whipple Road facility, courts, and office will be closed to the public Thursday, June 11 for cleaning and sanitizing. Operations will resume Friday, June 12 to all camp groups not exposed.
“The safety of our campers and staff is our highest priority. We are taking several precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Recreation Director Steve Gergick. “We have limited the number of participants per group, campers are being encouraged to bring their own water, snacks and hand sanitizer, and indoor access to use the restrooms is limited to two at a time.”
All precautionary measures will remain in place and staff will continue to clean all high touch areas. The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department has notified and is working closely with DHEC on contact tracing and following their guidance to ensure safety.