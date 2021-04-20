Town, partners offer free Narcan training, prevention kits for registered participants

In collaboration with the Charleston Center and Mount Pleasant Police Department, Wake Up Carolina invites interested individuals to attend their first in-person Narcan training of the year Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m. at the Town of Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex on 100 Ann Edwards Lane.
The training will be presented by Caitlin Kratz, MSW, LISW-CP, LAC, AADC, the program administrator of the Opioid Treatment Program at the Charleston Center.
Seating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
Participants will learn how to recognize the signs of an overdose, the steps to administrating Narcan nasal spray, and how to save a life. Those who complete the training may receive a free overdose prevention kit containing two Narcan nasal sprays.
In order receive the free Narcan, participants must be registered through this Eventbrite link. Space is limited to follow CDC COVID 19 guidelines.
This training is recommended for anyone at risk of an opioid overdose, friends, and family of someone at risk, healthcare providers, social services providers, law enforcement, and emergency response providers.