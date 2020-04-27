Town of Mount Pleasant to reopen parks on Friday, May 1 with limitations

During an Emergency Video Conference Town Council meeting on Monday evening, Mount Pleasant council voted to reopen town parks, with limitations, beginning on Friday, May 1.
Recreation Committee Chair Gary Santos said the committee held a beneficial pre-planning session for Phase I. As a part of Phase I, on April 25 three of the town’s parks opened with significant restrictions as listed here. Santos explained the recreation will reopen facilities and resume programs in four phases. Phase II will include similar restrictions to Phase I.
Santos said Phase II restrictions read that all outdoor town parks and facilities to reopen except as noted, subject to the following:
- Hours will remain from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Originally read as 8 a.m., but council amended the opening time by one hour
- Social distancing and gathering restrictions will apply
- 6 feet of separation in groups of three shall apply
- Enforcement of this will be conducted by recreation staff with assistance of Mount Pleasant Police Department
- Staff is not required to be present at all parks, at all hours
- No organized activities, team practices, personal training, exercise groups, etc.
- People must remain moving
- No lingering, blankets or picnics allowed
- Tracks at Park West, Town Hall and the circular path at Memorial Waterfront Park will be set up so all people must walk or run in the same direction
- Signage will be posted at Shem Creek Park to explain where on the connected portions of docks people may walk.
- There will be arrows to show the direction of pedestrian traffic
- Tennis courts on Whipple Rd. will be available for open play
- No league play
- Private and semi-private lessons may resume with 1-2 participants and instructor
- Outdoor pickleball courts at Park West and Mariam Brown Community Center will be open for play
- Dog Park on Rifle Range Rd. will be open
- Outdoor basketball courts will be open for individual play only
- Restrooms will remain closed
- Playgrounds will remain closed
- Pitt Street Bridge Park will remain closed
- The CCPRC Waterfront Park pier will remain closed
- No outdoor special events
- Continuation of the Essential Goods Farmers Market with limitation on vendors and enforcement on social distance guidelines
Phase III and IV, which were not voted on, include more in-depth opening of all facilities and town recreation programs.
Santos made a motion to approve Phase II to begin on Friday based on how he felt Phase I went. Councilmember Tom O’Rourke made a second for the motion.
Recreation Director Steve Gergick said Phase I went very well with no issues. Phase II would open 27 of the town’s outdoor parks.
During the discussion, councilmembers discussed their concerns and points of the Phase II in-depth.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said he was concerned with the magnitude of this decision. He said instead of opening things in layers or phases; they would be going from opening three parks to opening nearly all of the town’s parks.
The motion passed 8-1 with Haynie as the lone vote in dissent. Town attorney David Pagliarini said that this would be considered an order of council. Haynie asked if this meant if the weekend did not go well and councilmembers wanted to change the order or close specific parks, would it require a vote of full council. Pagliarini said they’d take the same route they have been, which is an order either by proclamation or have council weigh in. The mayor asked the council if everyone was clear on what Pagliarini said.