Town honors legacy of Black educator

The mark of an impactful educator is one who initiates change on behalf of the students. By the time Miriam Shivery Moore Brown started teaching at the Gregory School in Mount Pleasant in 1937, she had around 15 years of teaching under her belt. When she wanted something changed, she had the grit to make it happen.
At the time, the Gregory School did not have electricity, which limited the amount of community-wide activities and social gatherings that could occur in the evenings. Brown gathered her parents and husband, Arthur Brown who was an electrician, to work on the electrical project during the weekends with approval from the Board of Trustees. With all of the helping hands, electricity began flowing into the school.
On May 4, family, friends and former students honored Brown’s life and legacy with the institution of a sign outside the Miriam Brown Community Center on Royall Avenue in the Mount Pleasant Historic District. The sign details Brown’s impact on education for Black students throughout her 44-year career.
Brown received many awards for her innovation, advocacy and dedication to the education of black students before her death in 2002, a couple months before her 101st birthday.
Brown’s career began in 1922 after graduating from the Avery Normal Institute where she took teacher training courses. She began teaching sixth and seventh graders at Laing Elementary School and a few years later accepted a position at Simonton Elementary School. During her time at Simonton, she met her future husband, but regulations permitted any teacher from marrying. She chose to marry him and one year later the regulations were lifted, so she started teaching sixth grade at a school in the Phillips Community.
In 1937, she started as a teacher at Gregory School and became principal after two years. She stayed at Gregory School for 15 years and became principal at Laing Elementary School for the next 17 years until it closed due to desegregation in 1969. She spent the last two years of her career as the assistant principal at Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School helping students transition into the desegregated school.
Brown’s legacy is not only permanently marked in Mount Pleasant; it also lives through her daughter, Dr. Jeanne Brown Morris, who is a retired educator herself. At 90-years-old, Morris recalled the story of her mother demanding electricity in the school, along with other fond memories that showed Brown’s persistence, a trait that carried on as she aged.
Morris remembered when her mom lived in an assisted living home, she spotted a fly swarming around the room and told the employees if she saw another one she would call the department of health. Morris said no other flies were spotted while she was there.
Four generations of Brown’s family attended the ceremony, including Morris and her husband, Charles Morris and some of their children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
“Thank you for everything,” said Morris at the ceremony to the town’s historical commission. “You’ve made us feel welcomed, you’ve made us feel at home and you’ve made us feel important.”
Morris is committed to keeping the legacy of her mother alive. She wrote a book, “In and Out of the Shadows,” that shares Brown’s contributions to each school she worked at. In addition, Morris helped put together the sign that now sits outside the community center.
“[Morris] not only spearheaded the project, but partnered with us to write the text and design the sign,” said Deborah Sutherland, chair of the town’s historical commission.
Sutherland shared a story about Brown that showed “evidence of her deep caring for her students.” She found a letter that Brown wrote to a parent that said she noticed the two boys didn’t have shoes and asked for their shoe size so she could buy them some.
A quote from Brown is stated at the bottom of the sign that reads “I viewed teaching from the very beginning as assisting boys and girls to acquire those skills which would help them to develop as effective citizens in our society.” The stories shared about Brown show that her commitment to her students did not waver.