Town Division Chief of Waste Management surpasses 35 years of service, leadership

Growing up in Mount Pleasant, Dave Behrens enjoyed spending his summers maintaining baseball fields for the town’s Recreation Department and playing basketball.

He remembers the small, close-knit community where everyone knew one another by name at events around town. Now, he said everyone has realized how wonderful it is to live here, and things have changed.

Behrens serves as the Division Chief of Waste Management for the Town of Mount Pleasant and oversees collection for approximately 42,000 resident and business containers on a weekly basis.

Behrens grew up with two sisters and two brothers, falling right in the middle of the five children. He attended Moultrie Middle and Wando High School. While he attended Wando, Behrens played basketball and was nominated for the McDonald’s All American High School basketball team in March 1981.

After graduating from Wando, he went on to play basketball for Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C.

He moved back to Mount Pleasant after college and started his career working for the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department in 1985 where he worked for 12 years. The recreation offices were located at Alhambra Hall at the time and he assisted with the basketball, baseball and football athletic programs. Aside from those three sports, Behrens said the town really didn’t offer much else back then. He said the location on the water was nice, but eventually they outgrew the facility at Alhambra Hall and moved the Recreation Department to the R. L. Jones Center located on Egypt Road.

Behrens remembers the Recreation Department helping with the Cooper River Bridge Runs on Coleman Boulevard. He said one man, Mr. Ripley, would come in a van near Moultrie Middle School at the starting line and play music for the runners and walkers along Coleman.

“That was the only music we had,” Behrens said. “I think back then probably a majority of the participants were from within the county, perhaps the state; but now you’ve got this reaching worldwide.”

Behrens also reflected on the smaller scale of the Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade when he worked with the Recreation Department. He said the parade went along Coleman during the daytime and that it has grown into a nighttime affair, which requires a lot more support from the town.

He moved from the athletics division in the Recreation Department to assist with facilities and maintenance of fields and parks the town was acquiring during that time. The Grounds and Facility Department was consolidated while he was working with parks and fields and transferred under the town’s Public Service Department. Behrens decided to transfer and worked in the Grounds Division for the next five years.

From there, he moved into the town’s Streets and Drainage Department which is now called the Infrastructure Department. Behrens said flooding was not as big of an issue when he worked in the department as it is now with the growth and development that has taken place in Mount Pleasant.

He worked for this department for about two years until he moved over to Waste Management. Behrens said he took on the role of Division Chief because as the town started growing, it was an opportunity to help the town in a broader fashion and touch more people.

“In here you actually get a big view of the growth. The town has grown and now we’ve had to keep up with the times and begin using the different types of equipment,” Behrens said.

He said they’ve adjusted their workflow based on the growth of the town by increasing manpower and adjusting schedules to determine the amount of people they can service in a given day.

Behrens oversees 40 Waste Management employees. He said that even when it is raining, it just rains on Waste Management because they have to continue their work. And now, he is leading the crews that are responsible for collecting all vegetative debris and household garbage in Mount Pleasant through a global health crisis.

“These guys are the best,” he said. “They’ve got to be gauged (knowledgeable) about what’s happening outside with the weather. And even though we’re going through this situation with this pandemic; they’ve just got to keep marching on.”

In response to COVID-19, the Waste Management Division has been cleaning and wiping down its trucks regularly. Workers are wearing masks and maintain safe social distancing during collection. Also, they have been instructed not to handle any items that are not placed inside collection containers to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Jody Peele, Public Services Director for the town, said that the Waste Management Division has remained on schedule for collection throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, just as it has in the past after tropical storms and hurricanes. Peele said residents of all ages are impressed with their trucks and equipment; but he believes they are also impressed by the friendly atmosphere and quality of work that the Waste Management team provides for the town.

Behrens said the most rewarding part of his job is helping people. He said Waste Management crews have helped elderly individuals in town that have falsely been charged for removal of tree limbs and branches by contractors that the town actually removes, not the tree service companies.

He also shared that their crews will go into yards and roll out carts for residents that are unable to bring their own containers to the curb. Behrens said people call and ask for this kind of support when they have a surgery or cannot do it on their own.

He complimented his crews for going above and beyond. Behrens said they will call and report garage doors that are left open. He also recalled one instance recently where a crew noticed an elderly man walking down the road so they stopped to check on him. They suspected he had Dementia or some type of memory issues and assisted the man safely back to his home.

He recalled another touching moment where a resident undergoing chemotherapy treatment was greeted “Good morning!” by a Waste Management crew. She stopped and thanked them, explaining it was the first time someone had spoken to her in over a week.

“That meant a lot,” Behrens said. “Those guys have some pretty neat stories. I think in a lot of subdivisions, they look forward to seeing those guys. They’ll even leave water on the containers for them on a hot day.”

One woman in town has requested for the collection to be on time each week because she cannot take her grandsons to camp until they see the truck and crew. Behrens said they have caused her to be late a few times, but now they try to stay on schedule so those kids can see the truck.

He also shared that one of the crews allots 5 to 10 minutes to speak to an elderly woman who waited each week to speak to the men as they collected on her street. Behrens said she sits on her porch and wait for them.

He said that his team is dedicated and when they come to work, they come to work. Behrens explained the town is continuing to adapt and change with time and are currently switching a few trucks to fully automated machines that only require one individual to operate the truck, as opposed to three operating the trucks as they do now.

“No one will lose their job because of this and no one has. But it just allows us to put those guys in a safer environment. Not having to be out dealing with the traffic, the weather; I’m sure in the long run it will prevent injuries from taking place,” Behrens said.

Peele explained they estimate 90% of the trucks will be fully automated at the end of the transition. This will exclude neighborhoods with traffic patterns or density that prohibit automated trucks from maneuvering more efficiently than current collection trucks. Peele used I’On as an example of a neighborhood that has a density that may be difficult for an automated truck to maneuver.

Peele said that the town has come a long way from fork lifts and manual labor to collect vegetative debris and trash and that this will help Waste Management do their jobs more efficiently while keeping up with the demands of residents.

“It (Waste Management) is a task that not many people want to do. However, they do one heck of a job,” Peele said.

Behrens said some young residents in town have latched on to the crews so much and already miss them in the neighborhoods that have switched to automated trucks. He said two weeks ago he found out a little boy cried when he was looking for Public Service employees Gerard Blake and Derrell Green on a truck that serviced his house. The boy’s dad convinced his son they were on vacation and would be back soon. Behrens said this is part of the changes their department will face over time.

Peele said that he has enjoyed working with Behrens for the past 27 years, and admires the leadership he displays regardless of what obstacle Waste Management has to overcome.

“Dave is a special individual. He has a challenge every morning of fulfilling his manpower for the daily collection routes. Dave has a knack for bringing the right guy playing with the right team to accomplish the task. And as the town grows, it becomes a more challenging effort every day. Dave has stepped up to the plate and has proven to be special in his job, and he knows what it takes to get the job done,” Peele said.

Behrens said when he interviews someone for the job, he evaluates their character and matches employees up on crews he think they will get along with. He said this is an important part of his job because sometimes these employees are spending more time with one another than they spend with their families.

He said he tends to match long-term employees with each other and newer employees together. He also matches talkative and quiet team members with each other. He said that this helps with communication on a crew and he finds it important to evaluate who is compatible with one another.

Behrens explained that in order to drive Waste Management’s trucks, employees are required to get their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). He said a lot of younger guys come, undergo the training with Behrens to get their CDL and move on to higher-paying jobs. He said he doesn’t like to lose employees to other jobs, but that they help them get to the next level and do better for themselves.

Peele said he wish he had more people like Behrens on his team due to the amount of work he’s able to complete on a daily basis. Behrens said that he enjoys working with Peele, who sometimes has to remind him that Waste Management is one of five of the town’s Public Service divisions.

“Dave is one of a kind. It’s going to be hard to replace Dave when he decides to retire. He is training his subordinate to provide the quality of work that he oversees. It’s going to be a big shoe to fill for anyone that replaces him,” Peele said. “He was born and raised in Mount Pleasant all of his life and is known by the community. He also participates in the community by supporting the recreation department by coaching basketball on a regular basis.”

Last winter, Behrens coached a group of sixth graders for the recreation department and led them to win the championship. He said that he has played a lot of basketball and really enjoys volunteering as a coach.

Peele shared that Behrens is the only town employee who has worked for 35 years and counting to never use a sick day. Behrens said that he never misses work because he is committed to working hard every day.

Behrens celebrated his 35th anniversary working for the town in March and was recognized publicly for his service at a town council meeting that month.

Behrens married his wife, Micah, during his time working for the Recreation Department after he graduated college. Together they have two children, Morgan (26) and Trevor (22). Trevor helped Wando to its only basketball state championship in 2014. Behrens admits he is nearing retirement, but did not confirm a date.

In the meantime, Behrens will continue to accommodate to the town’s growth, manage changes within in the Waste Management and coach young athletes in his favorite pastime.