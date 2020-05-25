Town art project paints positivity during pandemic

As businesses, restaurants and other attractions reopen in Mount Pleasant, people coming and going will begin to notice colorful spectacles throughout town. COVID-19 has stunted production on many fronts, but not a town art project that's fully underway.
The paint just dried on two new murals that have been recently finished to kick off the Town of Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission (CAP) Paint the Town public art project.
In 2018, the idea for the initiative was developed by former CAP commissioner Rebecca Gosnell. With the first two masterpieces completed, businesses are encouraged to partner with CAP by donating wall space to bring area artists' creations to life.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the long-awaited launch of this program and the stunning artwork created by our local artists,” said Nicole Harvey, town special events manager and CAP staff liaison. “Feedback has been incredibly positive and we are excited to bring more public art to life for our community.”
The first of the murals was painted by local artist Kris Manning, who painted a vibrant koi fish on the brick siding of Fulton Hair on Chuck Dawley Boulevard. Her artwork was inspired by the coastal waters of the Lowcountry. She felt that fish are relatable on levels.
Manning admitted it was a bit nerve-wracking to be painting on scaffolding as cars whizzed by at speeds of 50 mph. To find her inner calmness she put her earbuds in and played soothing music to make imagine herself painting in a peaceful place.
After moving to Charleston in 2011, Manning fell in love with the town's art scene. She is now the co-founder of Black Tie Music Academy, co-founder of the nonprofit The Music Battery, a professional musician, a multi-media fabrication artist, an illustrator and a children’s book author.
"To have a town support art in the way that Mount Pleasant does is very unusual and very refreshing," Manning said. "Finding a town like that it means the world to an artist."
A second mural was finished last week by local artist Karl Beckwith Smith, co-owner of Halcyon Place Gallery. His painting on the side of a restroom at the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market on Coleman Boulevard portrays a dockhead on Shem Creek.
The painting sets the scene of a young fisherman being eyed by an egret and a pelican. Alongside a young woman reading a book at sunset, which is a tribute to Moultrie Middle School. The town water tower can be depicted as well as Fort Sumter.
Due to the pandemic, it took Smith over a three month period to complete the mural. He calls it his "COVID-19 mural" because it's all he was able to get accomplished artistically during this time.
Smith, who arrived to Charleston in 1992, has an array of other artworks that can be viewed at the Charleston Airport, Belmond Charleston Place Hotel, College of Charleston, Ashley Hall, Muse restaurant and over 50 private residences. Previously, he studied art history at Princeton and after working on Wall Street in the art and restoration businesses in New York City.
"He (Smith) is a legend. To be included in a project with someone like Karl, to say it's an honor is not doing it justice for me," Manning added. "I'm really overwhelmed with the opportunity to be working with somebody of his caliber. He's really something else."
Smith reciprocated Manning's compliments and said the admiration for her artistry is mutual. The two hope to collaborate in the future.
A third installation is in the works by Quintin Chaplin on Fire Station 7 on Bowman Road. More will be announced as the project progresses.
Mount Pleasant is working on an interactive public art map that will feature not only CAP art installations, but those done by others in town too so that residents and visitors will be able to tour all the locations.
For more information on the CAP Commission, visit ExperienceMountPleasant.com/play.