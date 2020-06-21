The Maritime Port District intersection improvements online virtual meeting space is live

During this time of increased public health concerns, the Town of Mount Pleasant continues to move forward to maintain and improve resident's mobility and increase the efficiency of the town's transportation system.
For this effort, the Town of Mount Pleasant has launched a new virtual meeting space to host a virtual public meeting for the Maritime Port District: Intersection Improvement project from June 15-30. The purpose of this project is to improve the mobility and safety of Long Point Road at its intersection with Wando Park Boulevard and Hobcaw Bluff Drive.
Originally scheduled for an in-person meeting at the end of March, residents, businesses and commuters are encouraged to join online to view the information and provide input related to the proposed intersection improvements. This simulated experience provides a new level of online engagement, providing users with the familiarity of an in-person event.
Comments will be taken on this project through June 30 and can be provided from within the virtual meeting space. For questions about the project or virtual meeting, please contact Daniel Williamson, Transportation Department, DWilliamson@tompsc.com or by calling Mount Pleasant Town Hall at 843-856-3080.
View the virtual meeting space online at gather.cdmsmith.com/v/kvPq4J5vzAw.