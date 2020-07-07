Teen launches Eagle Scout project to help others suffering hearing loss

A Mount Pleasant teenager is using his personal struggles with hearing loss as inspiration for his Eagle Scout project.
Owen Chapman joined Troop 20 based out of Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church nearly two years after most boys traditionally join Boy Scouts. But, now he plans to have his Eagle project complete before the 2020-21 school year begins, and several months shy of his 18th birthday.
Chapman is a rising senior at Academic Magnet High School (AMHS). He moved from Connecticut to Mount Pleasant with his family five years ago, just as he was entering seventh grade. As he decided to join the Boy Scouts, a second life-altering event happened. In 2015, Chapman underwent his final hearing surgery to date at MUSC.
Since he was a toddler, Chapman has continuously struggled with hearing issues. His mom, Kelley Chapman, who serves as the volunteer manager for East Cooper Meals on Wheels, said when he was 2 years old he had his first set of ear tubes. She explained his right ear gave him constant trouble and he eventually had six sets of tubes in that ear.
Kelley explained that they saw multiple doctors over the years for different opinions, but were repetitively told his hearing was fine. But they continued to observe hearing loss on several hearing tests. At the time she assumed it was due to scar tissue from the ear tubes. But, in September 2010, Chapman underwent a 3.5 hour exploratory surgery at Yale's hospital in Connecticut for his hearing loss. Doctors discovered a disease called cholesteatoma, a skin growth in his ear, had eaten away at three-fourths of his hearing bones. Six months later, prosthesis was put into Chapman’s ear. But, the disease came back and he had to have the same surgery again at Yale.
As his hearing loss got worse, Chapman got a hearing aid. He remembers the first one he ever wore was tie-dye colored. Before his family moved to Mount Pleasant, Chapman went back to Yale and doctors observed an infection and what appeared to be the cholesteatoma coming back.
Kelley said they moved here and took Chapman to see Dr. Paul Lambert at MUSC who completed a final surgery removing the cholesteatoma disease and put a new prosthesis into his ear.
“That was five years ago this September and he has not had another surgery since. And his hearing has been the best it has ever been,” Kelley commented.
Chapman said prior to his surgery at MUSC, he recalls having a hearing surgery every year for as far back as he could remember. Now, he is using his passion and hearing loss journey as fuel for his Eagle Scout project.
Chapman explained that he was sick when he was in the seventh grade and was isolated for a little while. He decided that joining Boy Scouts would be a good way for him to get back involved with peers. At first he was hesitant to join a few years later than most scouts, but has been relieved by the continuous support and positive influences he has undertaken as a result of joining.
Kelley spoke with Chris Brooks, one of Troop 20’s scout leaders to see if he was too old to join.
“He was the perfect age. You have to finish your Eagle project by your 18th birthday, so we’re doing just fine,” Brooks said.
Brooks has been involved with Troop 20 since 1995 and both of his sons were scouts in the troop. He serves as an Assistant Scout Master for the troop and considers his title an Eagle Scout coach. Troop 20 consists of nearly 100 scouts and Brooks is currently helping two boys complete their Eagle projects over the summer.
“It's a little intimidating and it has to be done just so to meet all the requirements. I really enjoy that. I do some merit badges too, but I really enjoy the Eagle work more than anything else,” Brooks shared.
He said that getting a boy that is new to Boy Scouts to go to summer camp will pull them into the program for good. He explained Troop 20 is a very active group that does lots of outdoor and camping trips.
Chapman recalls his first night with Troop 20 as a fun time playing table football. He said they were supposed to have a flag folding exercise that night but it turned into a fun night of meeting the scouts and playing games. At first, he realized he had some things he needed to catch up on, but through camps and activities he quickly hit the ground running without looking back.
As Brooks helps the Boy Scouts determine what their Eagle projects will be, he always tells them to pick something personal to them. He said most scouts want to build things and was excited Chapman wanted to do something different related to the hearing issues he’s been dealing with throughout his life.
In August 2019, Chapman decided that for his Eagle Project, he would collect hearing aid devices for the Lions Clubs International’s Hearing Aid Recycling Program (HARP). The HARP allows the organization to provide refurbished hearing aids to individuals with limited financial resources.
“It was prompted by struggles I’ve had myself with hearing. I know personally that hearing aids are very expensive and there are those who need them who most likely would not be able to get them without organizations like the Lions Clubs,” Chapman said.
Brooks explained an Eagle project must benefit a public charity beneficiary. Chapman researched and determined the hearing aids he collected would be given to the Lions Clubs, which has been receptive to the mission of his project and agreed to partner.
He submitted an application for his Eagle Project idea to Troop 20, and leadership approved the idea. But, academics really picked up during the fall of his junior year so Chapman planned for the first part of the project to take place in the spring 2020, and the collection to take place in the summer.
Chapman said that although academics keep him from being as involved with the Boy Scouts as he would like, it has always helped him maintain focus and kept him busy.
Kelley said her son will get laser focused on a project, determine his responsibilities and carry it out until completed. She said the Boy Scouts have taught him life lessons and traits that he’s been able to apply in his academics and she looks forward to those skills carrying into his college and a professional career.
Brooks shared that many Eagle Scouts he has worked with have gone on to military academies and their credentials from Troop 20 have helped boost their individual success.
It appears Chapman will have a bright future ahead as well. Currently, he has a 4.9 weighted GPA at AMHS and is on the school’s Academic and Sailing teams. He aspires to be either a lawyer, doctor or an engineer and will attend whatever university or college offers him the best scholarships.
“The boys have to really want it. Because it takes a while to go through the process,” Brooks shared. “If you are a high achiever in academics, like him (Chapman); you’ve really got to find the time.”
Kelley said she’s been very proud to see him accomplish high academics and impressed that he’ll have his Eagle Project competed early, even though he joined Boy Scouts late.
“I obviously don’t regret any of it through the years. It's definitely helped me grow as a person in a myriad of ways,” Chapman said.
His two–part Eagle Project consists of a public service announcement (PSA), followed by hearing aid collection in the community for the Lions Clubs’ HARP.
Brooks coordinated with his friend, Shane Griffin, iHeartMedia Charleston’s Senior Marketing Consultant for Chapman’s PSA on the dangers of hearing loss. The PSA aired from Feb. 16 to March 15.
“Owen’s passion for people suffering from hearing loss is incredibly admirable. He had an idea to develop a public service announcement for his Eagle Scout project that would air on iHeartMedia’s NewsRadio 94.3 WSC. He wrote the script, and came to the studio to record the PSA, and did a tremendous job,” Griffin said. “I was happy to help him with this project, and was thoroughly impressed with his passion and vision.”
Click here to listen to the radio segment Chapman recorded which highlights the dangers of hearing loss and shares information on the Lions Clubs.
Brooks said it was very impressive to see how efficiently Chapman completed the PSA portion of his project. From now through August 30, he will take on the collection portion of the project.
Appalachian Springs donated discarded jugs for Chapman to collect hearing aid devices in business and medical facilities in the area. He has created a list of places he plans to place the receptacle containers at. Next, he will deliver introductory letters requesting permission to leave the jugs at their businesses.
He said a few hearing centers have been receptive of the idea so far. He designed the sign on the jugs and plans to have the containers in businesses by mid-July with collection through Aug. 30.
The hearing aids will be turned into the Lions Club by each individual business and Chapman will work with them to ensure they all get turned in at the end of the project. His goal is to have at least 10 jugs within businesses and collect more than 50 hearing aids by the end of August.
Brooks said that Chapman and the other older scouts have been instrumental in helping the younger scouts with a troop as big as Troop 20.
Chapman said that Troop 20 has been a great program that he will miss once finished.
“My circumstances for joining were kind of unique, but if somebody else is in that situation, then scouting would be a great fit for them,” Chapman said. “It’s a great program and without their support I’d be lost.”
Chapman said the ski trips and summer camps with Troop 20 have been his favorite two activities over the past few years. The troop often ventures to North Carolina and other mountains for activities in cooler weather. Brooks said he went to a dozen in a row when his sons joined Boy Scouts and can vouch for why those are Chapman’s favorite activities.
“It's been a tough year for the troop. Look at what they missed. They had summer camp all lined up but it was cancelled because of COVID. Owen was going to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. It’s been tough on scouting, particularly when you're looking down your last year. You don't want to miss some of this stuff,” Brooks said.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, Troop 20 has canceled in-person meetings at the Scout Hut and are conducting meetings and giving Merit Badges via Zoom video calls.
“He has no idea what his senior year will look like. That’s the year of college applications and everything else. This project teaches him to grab the bull by the horns and that there’s no time like the present,” Kelley said.
Brooks said he’s never lost an Eagle due to turning 18, and he has no doubts Chapman will have his project wrapped up in plenty of time before his 18th birthday in April 2021. If you would like more information about Owen Chapman’s Eagle project, including where you can donate your hearing aid devices, email Eagleproject0424@gmail.com.