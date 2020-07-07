Teen launches Eagle Scout project to help others suffering hearing loss

Mount Pleasant, SC (29464)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.