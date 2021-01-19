Teacher comments from the Charleston Teacher Alliance 2020-2021 Midyear Survey

The Charleston Teacher Alliance 2020-2021 Midyear Survey provides hundreds of comments from teachers in schools across Charleston County who teach all grade levels. Many of those comments and suggestions sound a similar refrain and many feel like a cry for help.
Here are some of the answers to the CTA survey questions:
What is the most critical issue with technology you face this year?
n “Young students are not able to troubleshoot technology or internet problems on their own at home. Some students become behind in their work or cannot solve the technology problems in order to stay on pace with the class. Overall, iPads seem outdated.”
n “Since I teach in a remote area, sometimes my students have internet connectivity issues.”
n “Canvas not working for all students — making it impossible to use. Also it crashing at the beginning of the year, wiping all the work I had done.”
n “We started the year with no help from CCSD with zoom and the technology needed to teach effectively online.”
n “We never had the time to teach students and parents how to use Canvas.”
n “Students having Wi-Fi issues at home where they cannot get onto Zoom or when they do it has very spotty service. This makes it so that students cannot get the material which is not helping them.”
What most hinders your ability to teach this year at a high level?
n “Stress from not knowing if my students I am teaching have Covid, trying to prep for virtual and in-person for every single class, trying to figure out ways for kids to not cheat in the virtual setting, admin not communicating well about meetings, expectations, etc.”
n “There is a lack of consistency from course to course as far as expectations and rigor are concerned. Students are learning to “play the game” and will show up for an online Zoom class but do not completely understand that being present is not enough. When they fail to engage, they do not learn the skills, specifically the more advanced skills.”
n “Students are not able to cooperatively work together; we cannot do any partner or group projects; having to essentially teach three classes at the same time (in person kids, online zoom kids, zoom kids who go to a holding room because I do not have enough room for the amount of students on my roster).”
n “Trying to manage virtual and in person at the same time.”
What can CCSD do to ensure that you are able to teach your students to the best of your ability?
n “Stop making teachers teach virtually and in-person simultaneously.”
n “Reduce class sizes (I have one class that has 34 students in it). Ridiculous! Also stop having in-person and virtual at the same time.”
n “Online students need to be enrolled in a traditional virtual academy.”
n “Break online students and in person students into separate sections beginning second semester. They should no longer be put together.”
n “Wait until after vaccinations are available to students, so that classrooms can return to normal without Plexiglas and students having to socially distance in the classroom.”
n “Give more planning time so I can actually stay afloat.”
n “Smaller class sizes during a pandemic!!!!”
n “I’m high risk. I should be allowed to teach from home without taking FMLA. I am teaching through zoom, so it wouldn’t change my instruction at all.”
Final thoughts?
n “This is quite possibly the worst school year I have had in 27 years.”
n “Numbers are far higher than in March. Why aren’t we following guidelines created?”
n “Disappointment and discouraged are the two words that come to mind when I think of CCSD and the decisions made at the district level. My school has been doing the best it can despite the variance of support and decision making at the district level. Teachers once again step up to the plate to make sure students are receiving the most interactive and productive instruction in this environment.”
n “I remain afraid for my family. I wish I didn’t feel so unsafe around students. Virtual until safe.”
n “Teachers feel they cannot take a day off because there are no subs available. Teachers are coming to work sick and morale is low.”