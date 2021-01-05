'Take what you need:' Blessing Boxes alleviate food insecurity in the Lowcountry

Wooden boxes with the words “Take what you need, leave what you can” are scattered throughout the Charleston area. The Lowcountry Blessing Box Project is a continuous food pantry for those who are facing food insecurity to anonymously receive non-perishable goods.
Katie Dahlheim, the founder of the Lowcountry Blessing Box Project, said she has noticed an increased need throughout the past year, however the boxes are being restocked quickly by community members.
“It’s a really good way to give during a global pandemic because you’re not coming in contact with anyone,” Dahlheim said. “I’m glad it was set up before that happened because it’s perfect.”
Dahlheim said she thinks everyone has experienced some level of food insecurity in the past year. Even for those with a paycheck, access to food hasn’t been as easy, whether people couldn’t go to the grocery store or the store itself had emptier shelves.
“I think that that is a way to sort of learn some empathy, to put ourselves in the shoes of the folks who experience food insecurity as their normal,” Dahlheim said.
Dahlheim founded the Lowcountry Blessing Box Project in the spring of 2017. She came across the idea from a woman in Arkansas. However, when she thought about building one for her house, she realized putting a box in her cul-de-sac would not have enough reach. She built four boxes and posted them on Facebook to see if others would take the boxes.
Those boxes were taken off her hands quickly and the project itself began to take off. She received a donation that allowed her to build eight more boxes. After that, community members have built the rest.
“There’s 175 now, I only actually had a hand a building those first 12,” Dahlheim said.
Initially, Dahlheim thought around 20 boxes in the Charleston area would be a significant contribution. She didn’t imagine the project expanding this much.
Kellly Page, who is now on the board of directors for the Lowcountry Blessing Box Project, heard about the boxes around town and decided to participate. She bought extra food at the grocery store one day and brought it to a box nearby.
After restocking the box, she decided to go back to the store right away to get more food. When she returned, the box was already empty. “That was really eye opening to me,” Page said.
Dahlheim said there’s a lot of misconceptions about food insecurity, especially in areas like Mount Pleasant. She said there are a number of reasons someone might not be able to provide for their family, it could be a sudden job loss or perhaps they’re going through a divorce.
“A lot of people who need help look like people who don’t need help,” Dahlheim said. “So I do think there is food insecurity in every community despite the price of real estate.”
Right now, there are 175 boxes in the Charleston area. Items can be brought to the boxes any time of the day; donations can include non-perishable foods, basic toiletries, baby supplies and pet food. They ask for no books or clothing donations.
Blessing Boxes are individually operated and maintained, so anyone can create a box. There are no size, color or shape specifications; the main consideration is location. The boxes need to be easily accessible from the road and not too close to other boxes.
Once the box is set up, Lowcountry Blessing Box Project will post the location on their Facebook page to inform the community about the new box. Oftentimes, people will post on the page when they see a box that is empty so others are aware and can donate.
Heather Bosse put up a blessing box at her State Farm office on Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant during the beginning of the pandemic. One of her neighbors was building a blessing box in his garage and she decided to look into the project. Her 15-year-old son built the box and she reached out to the Blessing Box Project to let them know she’s involved.
Bosse originally thought she would be restocking the box, but she said it’s been exciting to look out the front window and see cars pull up with bags of groceries to stock the box. While she’s never seen the people who receive the items, she’ll notice the box is often emptier in the mornings. One aspect that she finds amazing is that it never goes from full to completely empty.
“They’re going in and finding what they need and are still leaving more for the next person,” Bosse said.
She recently received food donations from Keller Williams Realty in Mount Pleasant and Charleston that exceeded the size of her box. With help from her 17-year-old son, she delivered food to other boxes around town. She encourages people to search for boxes with more needs instead of always donating to the most convenient box.
Blessing Boxes in Mount Pleasant and Daniel Island Areas
- Hibben UMC (690 Coleman Blvd.)
- Heather Bosse Insurance (2917 N. Hwy 17)
- Christ Church (2304 N. Hwy 17)
- All Saints Lutheran Church (2107 N. Hwy 17)
- Olive Branch AME Church (1734 N. Hwy 17)
- Holy Trinity AME Church (378 Mathis Ferry Road)
- Darrell Creek Trail and Park Avenue Blvd.
- Philip Simmons School (2095 Seven Sticks Road)
- St. James AME (1100 Saint Thomas Island Dr.)