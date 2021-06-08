Medal of Honor Recipient Maj Gen Jim Livingston USMC (Ret.) and the Patriots Point Foundation presented a special event to honor surviving family members of those who died while in the service of their country.
Survivors of the Fallen: Honoring Spouses and Families of American Military Heroes, was held the morning of June 5 next to the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument on the grounds of the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.
Among the attendees on stage were Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, SC Representative Joe Bustos, and SC Representative Mark Smith. There were three proclamations read, one from the governor’s office, one from the Town of Mount Pleasant and another from the City of Charleston.
Each of those proclamations was an acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by the families of members of all branches of the armed services. Each one also declared June 5, 2021 Survivors of the Fallen Day.
Maj Gen Livingston said to the audience of veterans, family members and friends, “I want you to look at this Gold Star Memorial. It represents about 1,400,000 people that died on the field of battle for this nation. Would you believe that number? And if you add up the ones from South Carolina, you’re into the thousands – of young men and young women who have paid the price for our defense and for this nation’s defense.”