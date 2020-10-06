Sullivan's Island Town Council votes to end litigation regarding accreted land

Sullivan's Island Town Council approved a mediated settlement to end litigation in the fight over cutting back the maritime forest that has grown in front of homeowner's beachfront homes.
The settlement in the case of Bluestein v. Town of Sullivan's Island ends over a decade of litigation regarding the condition of the accreted land. The general parameters of the settlement can be read in the resolution passed on Friday. Click here to read the full resolution.
It is important to note that approval of the settlement does not authorize any private cutting on the accreted land nor does it constitute a final work plan document for use by Town of Sullivan's Island contractors.
In the weeks ahead the Town of Sullivan's Island will work with an appropriate engineering firm, as well as other experts, in order to develop a detailed plan and the appropriate permit applications.
It is anticipated that this process will involve consultation with a variety of agencies, including OCRM, the Army Corps of Engineers, the S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and the Lowcountry Land Trust.
The Town of Sullivan's Island will begin implementation after receipt of any necessary permits.
This information was provided by the town of Sullivan's Island.