Sullivan's Island lifts checkpoint, effective immediately

The Town Council of Sullivan’s Island voted Monday to remove the checkpoints established at SC-703 and Breach Inlet, effective immediately. According to the town the restrictions, which have been in place since March 23, were to help prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19.
While the public will now have full access to the beach, only exercise will be permitted.
Chairs, shade devices and coolers are prohibited.
Permitted exercise includes running, walking, dog walking within permitted hours and with a Town-issued dog permit, biking, swimming, surfing and other recreational activities consistent with social distancing.
Congregating in groups of more than three people unless family is prohibited. Beach goers shall remain six feet apart from each other.
People with disabilities who can provide a handicap decal are exempt except for social distancing requirements.
For more information visit sullivansisland.sc.gov.