Sullivan's Island fireworks set for Dec. 4

Fourth of July came and went with an absence of public fireworks shows in the East Cooper. Although, one local municipality has not given up and plans on holding their patriotic celebration this year.
In the weeks leading up to Independence Day, local municipalities canceled their July 4 festivities with the exception of one. Last month, Sullivan's Island voted to postpone their fireworks to prevent large crowds from gathering for the event during a high number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Under the town's contract with Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics, if the event was canceled altogether then the town would fully lose its entire $7,500 deposit, half of the total cost. However, if the town changed the date within the calendar year, then they would incur no charge. Any date outside of the calendar year would result in a 30% penalty of the total $15,000 contract, which would be equivalent to a fine of approximately $4,500.
Sullivan's Island Town Council tasked the Recreation Committee with rescheduling a date. At first look, future holidays such as Labor Day, Christmas and New Year's Eve were considered. The agreed upon date is now Dec. 4.
They selected the first weekend of December because it marks when the town holds their annual tree lighting ceremony, according to Recreation Committee Chair Kaye Smith. The Wando High School chorus will perform its annual Holiday Concert and Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance.
Smith said it made the most sense to have the fireworks in conjunction with the lighting of the tree.
Sullivan's Island Town Hall remains at OPCON 2 for enhanced awareness and preparedness with COVID-19, by limiting public access to town hall. Staff are still reporting daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This week, three town hall employees and two police department employees have been tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms. Currently, all five staff members are under voluntary isolation pending results.