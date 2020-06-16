Sullivan's Island fireworks canceled, to be rescheduled

Most Fourth of July firework shows across the Lowcountry have been spoiled by COVID-19, as municipalities left and right have opted to cancel their displays to safeguard against large crowds. Sullivan's Island has joined that list.
Nearly three weeks ago Isle of Palms and Patriots Point decided to cancel their fireworks display. Tuesday night, Sullivan's Island Town Council voted unanimously to cancel the July 4 showing. An alternative date will be determined at a later time with no added charge to the vendor.
Both islands have used the same vendor, Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics, for over the past five years. On average, Sullivan's spends about $15,000 annually while Isle of Palms pays approximately double.
In May, Sullivan's Island entered into a contract with Munnerlyn and deposited a required 50% deposit, which amounted to $7,500. If the town were to cancel their fireworks completely they would lose all of their deposit.
The town's contract stated that the fireworks date could be changed at no charge so long as it's within the calendar year. However, if the town postponed the show beyond a calendar year they would incur roughly a 30% penalty, which equates to $4,400.
However, unlike Isle of Palms who has already decided to disburse all $35,000 of their fireworks funds into an employee merit pool, Sullivan's Island's show will go on. Just not as scheduled on Independence Day.
The town is considering future holidays such as Labor Day, Christmas or New Year's Eve. A definitive date has not been slated at this time.
An island-wide parade will take place July 4 at 9 a.m. starting at Sullivan's Island Elementary School and proceed west along Middle Street and end in the general area of Station 15.
Participants are requested to practice social distancing and wear masks. Due to COVID-19 there will be no activities after the parade at the Fish Fry Shack or contest for the most creatively decorated golf cart.