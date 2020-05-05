Sullivan's Island changes hours of restriction, effective May 5

At a special meeting of Sullivan's Island Town Council on Monday, May 4 members were briefed by Dr. Michel Sweat who serves as director of MUSC COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project on the pandemic status in the state and Charleston's Lowcountry.
In an effort to balance health concerns with providing public access to the beach, council amended Emergency Ordinance 2020-05 to change the restricted hours of access to the island from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Tuesday, May 5.
The requirements for those who wish to access Sullivan's Island during the restricted hours remain in effect. Additionally, the following restrictions continue to apply to all persons on the beach at all times: no non-family group shall be larger than three; individuals must keep moving at all times and no chairs, coolers or shade devices allowed.
The ordinance is set to expire on May 12. at which time there will be no restrictions on access to Sullivan's Island unless further action is taken by council.