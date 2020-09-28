Submerged shrimp boat marked as abandoned vessel by Coast Guard

A vessel just outside the mouth of Shem Creek has been marked as abandoned after sinking on June 24.
According to the Coast Guard, the vessel is not in the navigable channel and is not impeding traffic into or out of Shem Creek. The Coast Guard cannot legally salvage sunken vessels except under specific circumstances outlined by law.
“In this case, the Coast Guard oversaw a federally contracted effort to remove oil from multiple tanks on the vessel after the owner failed to take timely, appropriate action to mitigate environmental impacts. Any salvage operations will have to be conducted by the owner of the vessel or in accordance with state laws and processes,” said Petty Officer 1st Class David Micallef, public affairs specialist at U.S. Coast Guard.
Oil removal operations were completed on July 7. Coast Guard explained there have been no reports of affected wildlife in the area as a result of the submerged vessel.
Since the boat sank, the Coast Guard reports it hasn’t noticed or received any reports that the vessel has moved from the original incident location.
The vessel is not lit and Coast Guard reminds boaters to keep a safe distance and proceed with caution around the wreck and shoals.
Regarding penalties for the boat sinking, Micallef explained the owner is responsible for the costs incurred for pollution removal by the Coast Guard and the state may or may not have additional penalties.
The Coast Guard has completed all actions for the boat.
“While the Coast Guard does not conduct salvage or removal operations, the vessel has been marked as an abandoned, derelict vessel that the state may later remove,” Micallef concluded.