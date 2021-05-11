Students 'rise up' for social justice

“Out of the huts of history’s shame, I rise. Up from a past that’s rooted in pain, I rise. I’m a black ocean, leaping and wide, welling and swelling I bear in the tide.” Maya Angelou’s poem, “Still I Rise,” was the pillar of East Cooper Montessori Charter School’s social justice project that challenged students to answer the question, “What will you rise up for?”
“I’m rising up for injustice in black communities and LGBTQ+,” said Layna Sargent, a seventh grader.
The fourth through eighth graders at ECMCS dove into a new social justice curriculum focused on current human rights issues. Nikki Hollander, the assistant principal at ECMCS, said Montessori has always had a global perspective and students are taught about nuclear disarmament and historic Native American struggles, for example. However, Hollander and Principal Jody Swanigan realized there was a gap where students weren’t learning about racial injustice, gun violence in schools and gender inequality – issues that are prevalent today.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights proclaimed by the United Nations in 1948 includes a list of inalienable rights that should be standard practice across all nations.
The students at ECMCS were divided into groups and researched a specific human right listed in the declaration with a related example.
For example, human right number 17 says, “everyone has a right to their own property,” so some students looked into the Dakota Access Pipeline issue and the rights of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation tribe members.
One overall goal of the assignment was to discover past and present perspectives on social justice. Some students researched voting inequality through the lens of the marches in Selma and Bloody Sunday that sparked the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 compared to present-day voting inequality issues.
Hollander said the human rights project began as a little seed and morphed into a six-week school-wide project centered on the student’s artistic input. “We wanted to look at the arts as a vehicle for change,” Hollander said.
The students used their artistic strengths, whether it was through dance, singing, poetry or visual arts. Some students choreographed a dance to Andra Day’s “Rise Up” while a chorus belted out the lyrics to the song. Other students performed poetry relating to human rights and worked on art projects that highlighted the message. The performing arts aspect of the project was professionally filmed.
“They were really truly able to engage their own passions and see how they could use those to convey change,” said Angie Alves, a STEM coordinator at the school.
Due to COVID-19, the students haven’t gone on a field trip in over a year, so Hollander said this project was a way to bring creativity into the school and give back to the kids. The school hosted three impact artists: Marcus Amaker, Charleston’s first poet laureate; Alexander Star, a musician who promotes social change; and Adam Schrimmer, a community-focused muralist.
Amaker shared with the students how they can use their hearts in writing poetry and helped the students create poems of their own, said Alves.
Schrimmer, owner of Blank Canvas Mural Company in Greenville, led the mural project on the outside of the school building. He had the opportunity to talk with the students about social justice as they worked on the mural together. He said he learned new tidbits about social justice from the students while he encouraged them to celebrate each other’s distinctiveness.
“If you’re talking to children while they’re actively doing something, it resonates in a different way – coupled with the fact that they’re creating art,” Schrimmer said. “The value of the lesson you can’t really quantify.”
When creating the mural, Schrimmer combined an image of Maya Angelou with drawings the students made that reminded them of social justice. The students drew many of the elements on the mural, like the butterflies and flowers.
Throughout the project, Hollander asked students which human right stood out to them the most. Many answered human right number 30 that says, “No one can take away your human rights.” Hollander said that sentence summarizes the whole project.
“Unfortunately, a lot of people right now are taking away human rights, but it’s definitely something that should not be able to be taken away,” said Chase Broadway, a seventh grader.
The students weren’t the only ones who learned something new about social justice. The ECMCS staff discussed human right number seven, “All are equal before the law,” and watched 13th, a documentary that explains the role of mass incarceration in racial injustice.
Ashley Flowers, a parent of twin fourth graders at ECMCS, is excited that her children are bringing up social justice related questions because she has always encouraged those types of conversations. “This should be learned in school,” Flowers said. “This should be a part of every conversation that parents and teachers have with their kids.”
One goal of the project was to teach the students how to stand up for what they believe in, ask questions and use their voice for change.
“We felt that it was important to give them a way to look at an argument or debate or situation from multiple perspectives and to be able to communicate their feelings [and] their opinions in a healthy way,” Alves said.
The oldest students at the school are in eighth grade, but despite the students’ young ages, Alves said many impactful conversations have come out of the project.
“Kids have bigger voices than people think and it’s important for everybody to share their opinion,” said Broadway.