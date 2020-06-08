Simmons Marina sells for under $4M, new owners plan to keep as is

Another major property on Shem Creek sold last week, making it the third multi-million dollar deal to go down in the last year and a half. Following the sales of iconic waterfront dining venues Water's Edge and R.B.'s Seafood Restaurant, Simmons Marina switched hands with a group of local investors for just under $4 million.
From start to finish the deal took about 30 days. However, the history of the marina wasn't as simple of a handshake.
In 2014, James "Bubba" Simmons purchased the property for $1.4 million. The 65-boat slip-dry stack marina that's now a local haven to stow one's boat wasn't always that way. It was built from humble beginnings.
Back before Simmons took over it belonged to longtime Shem Creek shrimper Wayne Magwood, owner and captain of the Winds of Fortune. In fact, the property has been attached to the Magwood family for nearly five decades.
The eldest of 11 children, Magwood's father Clarence Magwood Jr. worked in the maritime industry running boats his entire life. He ran freight and produce for farmers up and down the inlets from Awendaw to Charleston with his father, according to granddaughter Tressy Magwood Mellichamp, who wrote "East Cooper: A Maritime Heritage."
Clarence worked for the oyster factory in Awendaw, ran a ferry at the age of 18 from Mount Pleasant to Charleston and was first introduced to the shrimping industry by his cousin in the 1930s. After that he fell in love with shrimping and started a career of his own.
In 1972, Clarence purchased the land, built the dock and opened Magwood Seafood and Sons. He helped his two brothers and three children obtain vessels and that's how the family became an integral part of Lowcountry maritime history.
Nearly 50 years later, a sign still hangs outside of Simmons Marina that reads "Magwood Dock."
In 2007, Magwood picked up where his father left off and built the marina. He took out a loan for an unspecified amount that was bundled with his home and another family member's. The loan was good until 2014 but then there was a financial fumble.
"The bank called the loan and nobody picked it up," Magwood said. He was required to sell the property to the bank, referring to the transaction as a "forced sell."
Magwood noted he never missed a payment over the span of seven years he owned it. He nor relatives never saw a penny in return for selling the family's homemade piece of Shem Creek to a commercial bank.
"I didn't want to sell it. I wanted to keep it as is. But my mom and my little brother wanted to sell it and get some money and I talked them into keeping it and then we lost the whole damn thing," Magwood said. "It was really sad, it really broke my heart. It devastated me to lose it for nothing."
That same year, in 2014, Simmons acquired the marina from the bank and began to build a legacy of his own. Born and raised in Charleston, Simmons used to store his boat at Magwood's marina and that's how the two became acquaintances.
Simmons doesn't come from a shrimping background but rather the asphalt business. He operates Howell and Simmons Construction & Paving Co. in North Charleston. He's an avid freshwater angler with a love for the water and is said to be equally compassionate about his employees.
"Great guy, couldn't work for a better guy. He takes very good care of his people," said Kevin Johnson, Simmons Marina dockmaster who has worked for Simmons for about a year and a half. "Hopefully everything is going to smoothly transition."
There's a total of five employees at Simmons Marina, including Johnson. Some who float in on the weekends and three on staff at all times.
"I respect him a lot because there's nothing he would ask his employees to do that he's not willing to get down and do himself," Johnson added.
Johnson said he's known for about a year that Simmons' intent was to sell the marina. He said it was more of an investment than an operational business.
Simmons has enhanced the property in recent years by adding a bulkhead, floating docks, fuel station, gazebo and a new forklift. All of which has appreciated the value of the site over time.
As for the new ownership, a group of local investors led by Mike Shuler of Colony Commercial Real Estate sealed the transaction with Simmons. The new owners of the marina will be Shem Creek Investors and Haddrell's Point Partners
"Bubba was a very gracious seller. He was easy to work with," said Shuler, a native of Mount Pleasant.
Shuler admitted it's a strange time to be investing during COVID-19, but said property sales on Shem Creek are finite so he had to seize the opportunity.
For now the marina is still going to be called Simmons Marina and will keep on its current employees.
"We're not looking to make any changes," Shuler said. "We just feel strongly that Shem Creek is a limited resource and it's a pretty safe place to invest."
Shuler said there was never any discussion of the property being utilized as anything else other than a marina. The only major change is the ownership.
"The Magwood legacy is a really important part of that property, ever since I was a kid we would buy our shrimp there when I was yea tall," Shuler said. "A lot of people have and that will certainly continue. That's not something I would ever want to change even if I could."
Shuler noted that Simmons was not in a position where he was desperate to sell. A mutual friend connected them and the two made a "quick-handshake deal" that was executed in a month's time.
"At the end of the day, realistically, during a pandemic if you're a quick-close cash buyer it helps in negotiation," Shuler added. "I'm excited to be investing back in my hometown."
Simmons could not be reached for comment after numerous attempts before the time of this article's publication.