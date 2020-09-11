You have permission to edit this article.
Serious collision on Coleman Boulevard closes lanes in both directions

  • Updated
MPPD

Mount Pleasant Police officers are on scene for a serious collision. Coleman Boulevard is closed in both directions at Live Oak Drive and Pelzer Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

