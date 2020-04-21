Seniors wrapping up high school careers differently than most

Every spring, high school seniors look forward to one of the most memorable semesters of their entire high school career. This year, that outlook has changed for most 12th graders.
One of the events they’ve marked on their calendars and have been looking forward to for some time is their senior prom. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors aren’t able to spend these next few weekends dressing up in formal gowns and suits to take pictures with their friends and dance the night away to their favorite songs. Instead, seniors in the Lowcountry are realizing their final semester of high school isn’t shaping up to be what they planned at all. But, they are doing their best to make the most of the time they have left with their friends before parting ways for college this fall.
Oceanside Collegiate Academy Student Body President Alex Dhabliwala, was finishing a club volleyball practice on a Sunday afternoon in late March when he got the email. He and his friends all pulled out their cellphones and read the announcement that school would be closing.
Dhabliwala said that a lot of things started to cross his mind as he read the message. Oceanside’s lacrosse team has won the state championship for the past two years and he was looking forward to leading the team to a third as a senior this spring. Now, as April comes to an end, he doesn’t see much of a chance of that happening.
But he reflects on the past four years as his best so far and said he’s had some great memories on fields with some of his closest friends playing the sports they love. Over the past few weeks he’s had to adjust to a new normal, including missing memories of laughing in the classroom and having fun with his friends on campus.
“It’s a weird feeling. The only time school’s been cancelled like this was for hurricanes and that was only for a few days. But it’s been a good transition to online learning and it’s been interesting staying connected to people, especially with no sports. There’s not a lot going on,” he said.
In his role on student council, Dhabliwala helps oversee some of the planning of Oceanside’s prom. He said in January, student council emailed all the seniors so they could vote on a theme and he is disappointed prom won’t take place on Saturday as they’d planned.
Oceanside’s red-carpet themed prom night is currently postponed to May 23 at Shipyard Park, where the school held prom last year. Student council sponsor and prom coordinator Jenny Hassell said they’ll know within the next two weeks if that date will be able to happen or not.
“Our prom is one of the biggest events Oceanside holds,” she said. “Our dances are very well attended by almost all students and it’s a great time to celebrate the junior and senior class.”
The school recognizes a special prom court with a king and queen from the senior class and a prince and princess from the junior class.
“We love celebrating and dancing with all of our students. It’s going to be devastating if we don’t get the opportunity to do that this spring,” Hassell said.
Dhabliwala who was planning on attending the dance with a group of friends said he’s optimistic that the school will consider pushing prom and graduation to later dates so they can still have the end-of-year festivities that seniors look forward to. He also eagerly awaits enjoying some time on the beach with friends this summer before he heads to Catholic University in Washington, D.C. this fall to play Division III football.
He said that he will miss going out to dinner, dancing and having a fun time with his friends. Dhabliwala said that last year was a good experience and it’s weird not knowing if they will have prom or not.
Charlize Wright, also a senior on student council at Oceanside, said she never would have pictured her last semester of high school like this.
Wright explained the transition to eLearning has gone smoothly and said some teachers hold Zoom meetings while others send videos of them teaching lessons. She didn’t mind being home at first but now she really misses her friends and school.
As for prom, Wright had been planning long before the school decided to postpone their dance. She had already purchased and paid for three prom dresses to get altered because she was supposed to attend Wando, Oceanside and Ashley Ridge High School’s proms. Wright was very disappointed that she’d already spent money on these dresses and the shoes for dances that are not definite anymore.
“I want to go to prom. That’s the plan. I would be very sad if I miss prom. But as of right now, unless this coronavirus gets any better. I do not think that school events or school will happen,” she said.
Wright and her friends normally all get ready together, take pictures and then go out to a nice dinner before prom. They had already made reservations at Wando River Grille across from Shipyard Park for dinner this year and were planning to take a party bus so they didn’t have to all drive separately.
Regardless if prom happens, Wright hopes that her friends will dress up for prom and have dinner together, even if it’s at someone’s house. She also may keep the gowns to wear to formals at college. Wright will attend North Greenville University and plans to study either physical education or sports management.
Oceanside seniors will pick up their caps, gowns and yearbooks on April 30. Wright said that she is disappointed that she won’t have a Senior Week, get to participate in Senior Skip Day or get to participate in the annual Senior Prank Day that the staff helps the seniors plan.
“I miss the teachers and my classmates. It’s just a very small school so we’re kind of like a family I guess you would say. I know for sure Oceanside is a big part of my life,” she said.
Wright wasn’t the only senior in the area that bought three prom dresses. Peyton Coppola, a senior at Wando High School, ordered and returned three dresses since she doesn’t anticipate prom will happen.
Coppola said that her senior year had been going great before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Her favorite memories of her senior year so far involved being the captain of Wando’s cheer team. She said she loved cheering for the football and basketball teams, participating in activities with her teammates in the community and being the only sport to participate in two Senior Nights.
Earlier this spring her final semester as a Warrior rapidly started to change. She remembered teachers started talking to them about the coronavirus and preparing the students for online classes.
“I never actually thought that we would be out of school for the rest of the year. Because I just thought this has never happened to anyone before,” Coppola said.
She said initially when school was cancelled she thought it was cool and that it may be fun. But then, she said her parents quarantined her and she’s stayed home for the past five weeks.
Coppola and her friends have been scheduling group Zoom calls once a week and use social media to stay in contact with each other.
Last week, she and her friends were supposed to be at their prom house on Edisto Island. They’d rented a beach house and come up with a theme for each day and night to dress up.
“I’d already bought my outfits for all of the theme nights and now I have those kind of sitting in my room,” she said.
They couldn’t get the money back for the beach house rental, but they could move the reservation to a later date. Coppola said they hope to go and celebrate their graduation as a group over the summer.
Coppola said that she had already decided how she was going to do her hair for prom and her older sister was planning on coming home from college to do her makeup and hair. Last year she did six of her other friend’s hair and makeup so she was looking forward to this year.
She had not picked out her corsage and boutonnière yet but they had scheduled transportation to pictures before prom and back to the house.
“Getting ready with all my friends and then going to take pictures was definitely the highlight (of prom last year). It was so fun to see everyone dressed up and looking nice, especially all the boys because they’re usually just wearing shorts and a t-shirt,” Coppola shared.
Coppola said she loves fashion, so her favorite part once they got to prom was looking at all of the different dresses.
Wando’s prom was scheduled for April 18 at the Omar Shrine Center.
According to Wando’s Prom Sponsor, Stephanie McGuffin, they usually sell 1,400 tickets to the dance and had almost everything prepared and ready to go. The DJ, catering company and decorator were all booked.
The theme was “Roaring ‘20s”. The prom souvenirs were cups with the theme and year printed on them and are currently sitting in McGuffin’s classroom. McGuffin said they’d planned photo booths with ‘20s props for students to take Polaroids with their friends. They’d even ordered themed cardboard frames for students to put the pictures in that would be stuck into the cups for them to take as they left the dance.
The Wando Prom Committee starts planning a year in advance and has already picked out the date for next year. McGuffin said the committee is comprised of mostly freshman that are anticipating their junior and senior proms.
“I think students have looked forward to senior prom since their freshman year,” McGuffin said.
As of now, McGuffin said the school has not determined if it will postpone prom to a later date in the summer. She said that if it does end up pushing the dance to a later date, it would depend on the Omar Shrine’s availability.
Coppola, who will attend Clemson University to study criminal justice, is trying to make the most of the rest of her senior year. She is hopeful the school will postpone graduation until later this summer.
Bishop England High School (BE) had also been planning a “Roaring ‘20s” themed prom. The dance was scheduled for April 25 aboard the USS Yorktown at Patriots Point.
Anne Canterbury is the co-moderator of BE’s Junior Board which plans the school’s prom. She said that they began heavily planning prom in January after the junior class’ rings were blessed. The students went with Kathy Grisillo, the other co-moderator to see the area on the battleship where prom would be held.
Canterbury explained the board met the first and third Mondays of each month and had planned more meetings this spring to plan prom. The board had picked the theme and were looking at the décor and class gifts they would order for the seniors. Fortunately, they had not ordered the gifts, décor, started ticket sales or purchased the crowns for the prom king and queen.
She said that once they started discussing the possibility of schools closing in March, they started dragging their feet on ordering everything. The board had booked the DJ. Canterbury said Patriots Point issued them a full refund for the venue reservation and BE will use the DJ for another event in the future with the balance it already paid.
BE’s Senior Boat Cruise was cancelled and Canterbury said some seniors weren’t able to go on their class trip to Italy and Spain. Canterbury said BE is looking at the possibility of holding a special event in the summer fafter the pandemic is over to honor the seniors for their accomplishments. “It’s kinda sad. I was holding out hope that it was going to be a temporary thing. I initially thought we’ll probably be out until Spring Break, then we’ll surely be back by the time it’s over. Obviously that’s not the case,” she said. “I feel bad for the seniors because they’re going to be missing out on these time honor traditions that BE has always done.”
BE Senior Class President Harrison Estey served as the head of the Junior Board last year and said that he knows how much work and planning they’d already put into this year’s prom. He said everyone was really looking forward to prom during the weeks leading up to school being closed because of COVID-19. He said the girls had started looking at what dresses they were going to wear and the guys were just getting ready to start asking girls to be their dates. Fortunately, Estey’s friends hadn’t reserved their prom house or transportation prior to the dance being cancelled.
“As senior prom it’s one of those traditions. You can’t miss it. It’s one of those things you have to go to. So when we did find out (it was cancelled), it was pretty devastating,” Estey said. “That’s the main topic of conversation that I’ve talked about with people. Is how they’re going to miss prom. It was definitely one of those monumental things that we won’t get to attend.”
BE had March 13 off for a Bishop’s Holiday. Estey said everyone left school on Thursday, March 12 really excited for a three-day weekend. He noted that he’d heard about the coronavirus but it wasn’t as big of a topic then as it is now.
“We were pretty confident we’d see each other on Monday. But then we got the email from the school talking about it and how we’d be closed the whole month of March and possibly April,” Estey said.
He said that at first he didn’t know what to think about switching to school online but quickly adapted to eLearning and feels like it’s going really well.
Estey played varsity basketball and tennis at BE. He was the captain of the tennis team this year and said it was frustrating there was nothing they could do about their season being cut off just as it’d started. Estey said they had one scrimmage and a few matches right before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus. He said that track, baseball and all of the spring sports teams were really looking forward to their seasons.
“At first we thought we’d get to resume, I think all the sports did, in early April once this thing blew over. That was one of the hardest adjustments. I don’t have chance to make a run for a state title my senior year what great send off that would be,” Estey said.
Estey said that he and his friends have been talking over the phone to stay in touch and are doing their best to find the positives right now.
“It really shows who you care about deeply, friends-wise. Obviously you have friends at school. But the ones who keep communicating with you, keep checking in with you, it’s a cool sign that when we do go off to college that these are my friends. It kind of brings everyone closer in a sense,” he added.
Estey is looking forward to attending Clemson University’s Calhoun Honors College this fall with plans to major in finance and minor in communications or sports broadcasting. But prior to moving away, he is very hopeful BE will have an event or day later this summer for the senior class to bond one last time as an entire group and say its goodbyes. He said there is a great level of friendship among the senior class and that it should get together to celebrate all of the things it has done as a class.
Estey said that BE’s administration has been communicating some ideas with him for the senior class. Within the next week or so he thinks they’ll get some ideas together for a date when it may be safe for them to gather with food, for senior awards, for a yearbook signing event and the opportunity to get together one final time.
“We were just hoping we’d have a chance in June whether it’s one or two days to all gather around and enjoy as normal as we can get for a senior ending,” Estey said.