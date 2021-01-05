Senior living community receives Moderna vaccine

Residents at Wellmore of Daniel Island rolled up their sleeves to receive their first Moderna vaccine dose on Dec. 30. For the senior living community residents, this meant a chance to safely visit with family and friends, a part of life they’ve missed out on since the start of the pandemic.
“We are one of the first in the Lowcountry to get this vaccine,” said Colby Bryant, executive director of Wellmore. “The day is finally here. It’s like Christmas, but it’s a great way to bring in the New Year.”
Wellmore partnered with CVS to administer the vaccine. The first vaccination occurred around noon and Bryant expected up to 150 vaccinations by the end of the day, including the 120 residents plus staff members. The vaccine is not required, however Bryant said the vast majority of residents came down to get the vaccine unless they were not feeling well.
“We actually had some residents coming down about 8 o’clock. They wanted to be early and ready to go,” he said.
Michael Calderon, a resident at Wellmore for three years, was one of the first to receive the vaccine.
“We’ve waited a long time for this,” said Calderon. He considered the vaccine harmless and said he was treated well throughout the process. As the president of the resident council at Wellmore, he encouraged everyone to “get your shot.”
Those who received a vaccine on Dec. 30 will receive the second dose on Jan. 27. Any residents or staff members who did not receive a vaccine on the first day will also have an opportunity to have their initial dose administered on Jan. 27.
“We all want to be here a little longer,” said Wellmore resident Mary Hattaway, emphasizing the importance of getting the vaccine. “If you care about your family, you try to do something about it.”
Bryant described the day as “electrifying.” He said everyone was ecstatic waiting for the vaccine to come. Even though the pandemic is far from over outside the walls of Wellmore, the end of isolation is finally near for residents in the community, he said.