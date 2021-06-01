Senior living community promotes fitness with outdoor exercise class

“Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees played on the speaker on the outside patio at Somerby Senior Living while dozens of residents ‘danced’ while sitting at an exercise class held on National Senior Health and Fitness Day, May 26.
Dejevon Mazyck, a fitness instructor and rehabilitation aide with Tx:Team, led the exercise class and kept the energy up by encouraging residents to clap and sing along to the songs. From the “Chicken Dance” to the Rocky theme song, not to mention a bit of Sinatra, Mazyck’s high energy and infectious enthusiasm motivated his class to keep moving.
And residents responded to his high energy. The 45-minute class focused on stretching, balance and coordination. During the class, they remained in a seated position while moving their arms and legs when prompted. Mazyck ensured the residents stayed cooled off and hydrated under the shady trees during the class.
The goal of the event was to promote health and fitness among Somerby residents. After the exercise class, they snacked on fresh fruit and water.
“We’re just trying to let people know no matter how old you are, it’s so important to keep energized, to keep fit and to keep fitness fun,” said Kelly Van Vliet, an occupational therapist and team leader with Tx:Team.
Tx:Team is a national organization that partners with Somerby across its various locations. At Somerby Mount Pleasant, Tx:Team provides physical therapists, occupational therapists and fitness instructors five days a week. Their goal is to keep residents physically healthy, independent and safe.
Van Vliet said one of the best things older people can do is keep their joints moving, which can look different for each resident depending on mobility or injuries. She said her team modifies workouts to match an individual’s needs.
Somerby promotes fitness for residents throughout the week through a walking club and other fitness classes, including strength training and water aerobics.
“We want people to live to their fullest. And the best way you can do that is to keep fit and to keep going,” Van Vliet said.