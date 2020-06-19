Senate unanimously confirms Peter M. McCoy Jr. as United States Attorney for the District of S.C.

Peter M. McCoy, Jr. has been unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate as the United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina.
“I could not be more proud to be confirmed as U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “Since the Attorney General appointed me in late March, I have watched the remarkable people of this office work through unprecedented times to continue the important work of this office: keeping the people of South Carolina safe. Having the opportunity to lead this office is among the greatest honors of my professional career. I also look forward to my continued work with our federal, state, and local partners, who continue to do amazing work throughout the state. I am thankful to the President for my nomination, the Attorney General for his support of my prior appointment, to Senators Graham and Scott for their recommendation and endorsement, and to my family for their unwavering support.”
As U.S. Attorney, McCoy is the chief federal law enforcement officer responsible for federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States in the District of South Carolina. He supervises an office of approximately 62 Assistant United States Attorneys, 75 support staff, and 18 contract support staff, all of whom are responsible for prosecuting federal crimes affecting the district, including narcotics and firearms cases, gang violence, human trafficking, white-collar crime, securities fraud, public corruption, terrorism, and civil rights violations. The office also defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States.
Immediately prior to his initial appointment as U.S. Attorney on March 30, McCoy was a partner at McCoy and Stokes Law Firm. McCoy also served as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and focused his legislative work on protecting children and keeping neighborhoods safe.
A Charleston, S.C., resident and graduate of Hampden-Sydney College and Regent University Law School, McCoy spent more than five years as a criminal prosecutor in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, handling thousands of crimes involving violence, guns, and drugs. As a legislator, McCoy was the lead sponsor of legislation requiring the mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse as well as legislation establishing a mandatory minimum sentence for anyone who commits a crime while out on bond. He worked to pass statutes that ensure violent repeat criminal offenders do not remain out on bond if they continue to commit crimes.
For more information about the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, please visit justice.gov/usao-sc.