SCDOT restricts interstate lane closures to help holiday travelers

To help holiday travelers, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Memorial Day weekend holiday travel period. These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. on Friday, May 22, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
With continued progress due to SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to rebuild South Carolina’s roads and bridges, more work zones are in place all across South Carolina. SCDOT reminds motorists to remain alert and use caution.
Rest Areas: SCDOT continues to ensure that frequently touched areas at rest areas are cleaned and disinfected every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Motorists may keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast. Users can call 511 or access 511SC.org 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and download the free app.