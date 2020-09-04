SCDNR to hold courtesy boat inspections during Labor Day holiday weekend

To help prepare for the Labor Day holiday weekend, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.
SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.
SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.
Date Landing Time County
- Sept. 5 Morrison Landing - Lake Robinson 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Chesterfield
- Sept. 5 Clearwater Cove Landing - Lake Wateree 10 a.m. to noon Kershaw
- Sept. 6 Lemon Island Landing 10 a.m. to noon Beaufort
- Sept. 6 Alex Harvin Landing - Lake Marion 10 a.m. to noon Clarendon
- Sept. 6 Lake Murray Dam Landing - Lake Murray 10 a.m. to noon Lexington
- Sept. 6 Galivants Ferry Landing - Little Pee Dee 10 a.m. to noon Marion
- Sept. 6 Dreher Island State Park - Lake Murray 10 a.m. to noon Newberry
- Sept. 6 Lake Bowen Landing 1 - 3 p.m. Spartanburg
- Sept. 6 Buster Boyd Landing - Lake Wylie 10 a.m. to noon York
- Sept. 7 Lake Harwell River River Fork Landing 2 - 4 p.m. Anderson
- Sept. 7 Buck Hall Landing 10 a.m. to noon Charleston
- Sept. 7 Wappoo Cut Landing 10 a.m. to noon Charleston
- Sept. 7 Socastee Park and Boating (Old Peach-Tree Landing) 10 a.m. to noon Horry
- Sept. 7 Lake Greenwood River Fork Landing 10 a.m. to noon Laurens
- Sept. 7 South Cove 10 a.m. to noon Oconee